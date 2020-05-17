f(x)’s Amber, Kevin Woo, James Lee, + More To Perform At “Dwell From Dwelling” Concert For Coronavirus Relief

The “Dwell From Dwelling” charity live performance for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) aid has revealed its lineup highlighting Asian artists and YouTubers!

In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the web live performance will function varied Asian-American stars placing on intimate performances from their houses and studios. The lineup of artists consists of f(x)’s Amber, former U-KISS member Kevin Woo, former Royal Pirates member James Lee, rapper Junoflo, and lots of extra.

The “Dwell From Dwelling” present streams dwell on Could 23 at 1 p.m. PDT through Twitch and the live performance’s official web site, and all proceeds will go to the CDC Basis’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Try the lineup of performers under!

View this publish on Instagram I’m so completely happy to announce that I’ll be acting on “LIVE FROM HOME” dwell stream charity live performance occasion @livefromhomeshow on Could 23rd dwell streamed through Twitch!? Don’t miss out on superior performances from me and lots of different gifted artist to rejoice Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and likewise assist elevate funds to struggle COVID-19! See you there?? #asianpacificamericanheritagemonth #apahm A publish shared by Kevin Woo 케빈 ケビン (@kevinwoo_official) on Could 14, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

