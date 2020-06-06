f(x)’s Amber Liu Responds To Negative Comments And Criticism

f(x)’s Amber Liu spoke out concerning criticism and damaging feedback being made about her on-line.

After outrage lately sparked over the dying of many black individuals by the hands of the police and Black Lives Matter protests have erupted throughout the USA, Amber Liu has posted on social media to indicate her assist for the motion. She has additionally shared a video of herself participating in a protest. Amber Liu has obtained a mixture of assist and backlash, in mild of issues together with an issue over remarks she made final November.

On June 5, Amber Liu posted on Twitter to reply to feedback being made about her. She additionally denied a rumor that she is pregnant, which seems to have been began by a falsified picture introduced as if it was an article from Soompi (No such article was printed on this web site).

Learn her response beneath: