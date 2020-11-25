FX’s Chuck Saftler, Disney Channel’s Sean Cocchia Expand Roles

As Disney continues to shuffle the company items in a bid to streamline its operations, Disney’s networks division head Debra O’Connell fleshed out the group’s organizational buildings to staffers in an inner memo Tuesday afternoon, Selection has confirmed.

These modifications embrace naming Sean Cocchia — most lately govt vice chairman of enterprise operations and basic supervisor of Disney Channels — to steer enterprise operations for Disney, Nationwide Geographic Channels and franchise administration for the group’s networks. The brand new place implies that he’ll oversee enterprise technique, P&L, viewers technique and reporting and measurement.

Individually, FX Networks president of programming technique Chuck Saftler is increasing his purview to incorporate enterprise operations for ABC, Freeform and FX Networks, and lead library and second-run acquisitions for the group’s networks.

O’Connell additionally famous that Wendy McMahon will proceed to move the ABC-owned TV stations group and David Miller will lead enterprise operations for Nationwide Geographic Media. Count on bulletins within the close to future on management at Disney’s ESPN Networks enterprise ops and industrial advertising and marketing groups.

The networks group, a part of the broader media and leisure distribution unit, has operational management of Disney’s U.S. linear TV channels and enterprise planning and viewers technique for ABC, Disney Channel, FX, ESPN, Freeform, Nationwide Geographic and a number of other different networks.

Deadline first reported information of the management announcement.

O’Connell’s full memo will be learn under:

Expensive workforce,

I’m writing to verify extra particulars about our Networks Group inside our Disney Media & Leisure Distribution group (DMED). I wish to thank everybody — leaders, stakeholders and content material companions — who I’ve met with over the previous three weeks; your enter has helped us to start charting our course ahead. I’d additionally wish to thank these groups who will be a part of our group; you’ll be important to our success and you’ll count on to listen to extra from me and the leaders named under within the coming weeks.

As Kareem outlined in his current observe, our group is chargeable for the operational management and P&L oversight of the Firm’s home linear tv channels, in addition to enterprise planning, community / channel industrial advertising and marketing, and viewers technique for among the finest stations and networks within the trade: our ABC broadcast community and eight ABC Owned stations, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN Networks, FX Networks, Freeform and Nationwide Geographic Networks.

As you all know, the tv enterprise has skilled extra change previously couple of years than within the final decade – and whereas the panorama is altering dramatically, there’s additionally super alternative. By carefully integrating the enterprise points of every of those linear channels, we will be extra nimble in how we anticipate and navigate this modification whereas strategically propelling the enterprise ahead. Working carefully with Disney’s inventive content material groups, we are going to collaboratively decide content material necessities and programming budgets for every of the channels, whereas additionally main our acquisition technique for second run and library content material throughout our portfolio of channels in partnership with our streaming providers.

As we speak, I’m happy to announce the organizational construction for DMED’s Networks group, which consists of confirmed leaders from throughout completely different groups:

1. Sean Cocchia will head up Enterprise Operations for Disney and Nationwide Geographic Channels and Franchise Administration for our portfolio of networks. On this function, he might be chargeable for enterprise technique, P&L, viewers technique, and reporting/measurement, in addition to interfacing with the Disney+ workforce. Sean beforehand was EVP, Enterprise Operations and basic supervisor, Disney Channels.

2. Wendy McMahon will proceed to steer the ABC Owned Tv Stations Group, having chief administration accountability for the eight ABC owned tv stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. On this function, she can even proceed to be chargeable for native/regional information in these markets together with expertise growth, content material technique & programming and neighborhood engagement.

3. David Miller will lead the enterprise operations capabilities of Nationwide Geographic Media which incorporates the P&L, technique, and subscriber expertise for the print and digital experiences of our iconic magazines.

4. Chuck Saftler will broaden his scope past FX Networks to move up Enterprise Operations for ABC, Freeform and FX Networks. He’ll lead enterprise technique, P&L, viewers technique, and reporting/measurement, in addition to interfacing with the Hulu workforce. Moreover Chuck will lead library/2nd run acquisitions for our portfolio of networks. Chuck beforehand served as president of programming technique for FX Networks.

I sit up for confirming management of two extra important capabilities within the coming weeks: our ESPN Networks Enterprise Operations and our Business Advertising and marketing groups.

I’m assured that when the complete management workforce is in place we might be strongly positioned for ongoing success. It’s an honor to have been tasked with main this spectacular workforce and I’m excited for us to get to work.

Could you all have a contented Thanksgiving vacation. Whereas it could feel and look completely different this yr, I hope you’ll find just a few moments to attach with these you maintain expensive and share some moments of gratitude.

All one of the best,

Debra