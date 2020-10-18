f(x)’s Krystal And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Talk About Their Friendship On “Wonderful Saturday”

1994-line associates f(x)’s Krystal and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri met on the October 17 episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal had been on the present to advertise their new OCN drama “Search.” Through the episode, Krystal and Hyeri shared that it had been 10 years since that they had final met. Hyeri stated, “I debuted at an early age, so I didn’t know lots of people my age after I was selling again then. That’s why she was particular to me.”

Requested if Hyeri’s power was the identical again then, Krystal stated, “She charged forward simply as she does now. She was cute then and she or he’s cute now. She’s a really constant pal.”

Hyeri then shared a narrative from the time they had been in a dressing room collectively. She stated, “Krystal was carrying fairly, colourful make-up and I advised her, ‘I believe your cheek shade is fairly!’ [Hyeri used the English word for ‘cheek’ rather than the Korean.] However she didn’t perceive me. I repeated, ‘Cheek, cheek,’ after which she stated, ‘Oh, CHEEK’ within the correct English pronunciation.”

Later, Krystal stated, “I sat beside Hyeri as a result of my competitiveness flares up rapidly and dies simply as quick. If I’m successful, I get an adrenaline increase but when I get flawed, I lose all my power. I heard Hyeri’s good so I’m going to ask for her assist.”

Try Krystal within the trailer for the brand new drama “Search” under!

