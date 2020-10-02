f(x)’s Krystal And Jang Dong Yoon Are Exes Who Meet Again Under Dangerous Circumstances In “Search”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Search” has unveiled a glimpse of the tense chemistry between its two leads!

“Search” is a brand new thriller thriller a few specialised search social gathering that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and deaths that happen within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Yoon Dong Jin, a army canine handler and sergeant who is sort of achieved along with his obligatory army service when he’s abruptly assigned to the search social gathering. In the meantime, f(x)’s Krystal will play the position of Son Ye Rim, a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation workforce as a particular officer.

Nevertheless, the 2 characters are extra than simply non permanent squadmates: in addition they occur to be exes who discover themselves awkwardly reuniting below uncommon circumstances.

As former boyfriend and girlfriend, Yoon Dong Jin and Son Ye Rim perceive one another higher than anybody, and when hazard strikes, they instinctively rush to guard each other. On the identical time, their romantic historical past typically results in friction between the 2 protagonists, in addition to a good quantity of jealousy and bickering.

The producers of “Search” commented, “Sergeant Yoon and First Lieutenant Son will meet once more within the specialised search social gathering ‘Polar Star.’ Why the 2 broke up previously—and how much relationship their army camaraderie inside Polar Star will evolve into—will probably be a enjoyable plot component to keep watch over in ‘Search.’ Please keep tuned to the story of the specialised search social gathering’s visible couple up till the very finish.”

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

Try a teaser for the upcoming drama under!

