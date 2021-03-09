f(x)’s Krystal In Talks For Drama B1A4’s Jinyoung And Cha Tae Hyun Are Considering

f(x)’s Krystal could also be becoming a member of B1A4’s Jinyoung and actor Cha Tae Hyun to make a putting trio!

On March 9, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Krystal can be starring within the new KBS2 drama “Police Academy” (working title). In response, the actress’s company H&Leisure said, “A suggestion to star in ‘Police Academy’ was obtained and is at present being thought-about.”

In the mean time, Cha Tae Hyun and B1A4’s Jinyoung, together with Lee Jong Hyuk, are at present in talks to additionally star within the romantic comedy drama.

“Police Academy” will revolve round a 19-year-old police academy pupil that units off on a journey of self-realization in the direction of his desires and love after assembly his professors and pals. This would be the first time a drama is ready on the prestigious police academy of Korea.

Krystal has been provided the function of Oh Kang Hee, a freshman on the academy who dreamed of changing into a police officer whereas her pals performed with princess dolls. The police catch the dangerous guys, in order that they have been the princes in her eyes. She took judo courses whereas her pals realized ballet, and her want on her twelfth birthday was to obtain a set of handcuffs. She has a superb head on her shoulders and is righteous to her core.

Final fall, Krystal left her longtime company SM Leisure and joined actors Joo Ji Hoon, Jung Ryeo Received, and extra at H&Leisure. If she decides to affix “Police Academy,” she is going to transition from a soldier in her drama “Search” to a police officer.

