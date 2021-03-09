f(x)’s Krystal In Talks For Drama B1A4’s Jinyoung And Cha Tae Hyun Are Considering

f(x)’s Krystal could also be becoming a member of B1A4’s Jinyoung and actor Cha Tae Hyun to make a placing trio!

On March 9, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Krystal will probably be starring within the new KBS2 drama “Police Academy” (working title). In response, the actress’s company H&Leisure acknowledged, “A suggestion to star in ‘Police Academy’ was obtained and is at the moment being thought of.”

In the meanwhile, Cha Tae Hyun and B1A4’s Jinyoung, together with Lee Jong Hyuk, are at the moment in talks to additionally star within the romantic comedy drama.

“Police Academy” will revolve round a 19-year-old police academy pupil that units off on a journey of self-realization in direction of his goals and love after assembly his professors and buddies. This would be the first time a drama is ready on the prestigious police academy of Korea.

Krystal has been provided the function of Oh Kang Hee, a freshman on the academy who dreamed of turning into a police officer whereas her buddies performed with princess dolls. The police catch the unhealthy guys, in order that they have been the princes in her eyes. She took judo courses whereas her buddies realized ballet, and her want on her twelfth birthday was to obtain a set of handcuffs. She has head on her shoulders and is righteous to her core.

Final fall, Krystal left her longtime company SM Leisure and joined actors Joo Ji Hoon, Jung Ryeo Gained, and extra at H&Leisure. If she decides to hitch “Police Academy,” she is going to transition from a soldier in her drama “Search” to a police officer.

Watch Krystal in “Search” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)