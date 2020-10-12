f(x)’s Krystal Leaves SM Entertainment + Signs With New Agency

f(x)’s Krystal has formally parted methods with SM Entertainment and joined a brand new company.

On October 12, H& Entertainment introduced that Krystal had signed an unique contract with the corporate following the expiration of her contract along with her longtime company SM Entertainment in late August.

H& Entertainment CEO Hong Min Ki acknowledged, “We’re delighted to have the ability to set off on a brand new journey along with Jung Soo Jung [Krystal’s given name] as she makes a contemporary begin and takes a leap in the direction of change.”

Hong Min Ki continued, “We are going to do our utmost to assist Jung Soo Jung, who gained international recognition after debuting as a singer and has since firmly established her place as an actress, in order that she will be able to showcase performing with much more depth and tackle an plentiful array of actions.”

H& Entertainment is residence to a variety of well-known actors together with Jung Ryeo Gained, Son Dam Bi, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jung In Solar, In Gyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, and extra.

In the meantime, Krystal is presently gearing as much as star within the upcoming OCN drama “Search,” which premieres on October 17. Try a teaser for the drama under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)