f(x)’s Krystal Reflects On Her Acting Career And Talks About Her Character In Upcoming Drama “Search”

f(x)’s Krystal participated in a fall-themed pictorial and interview for the duvet of the journal 1st Look.

Krystal is starring within the upcoming OCN drama “Search,” which is a couple of particular staff assigned to analyze mysterious disappearances and deaths within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Krystal performs Son Ye Rim, a extremely smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the staff as a particular officer.

In the journal interview, Krystal stated, “I used to be drawn to the truth that the drama tackled the each day lives of troopers within the armed forces. The character of Lieutenant Son Ye Rim was very enticing to me as properly. I assumed it was new and thrilling to see a feminine soldier character who serves in energetic responsibility on the sphere and leads a particular activity drive. In making ready for the drama, I met with actual troopers and interviewed them with a view to convey a way of realism to the character. I wish to hear that I appeared like an actual soldier within the drama.”

The singer and actress mirrored on her appearing profession up to now and stated, “I believe that ‘Excessive Kick: Revenge of the Brief Legged’ will stay in my reminiscence for a very long time. I had such a enjoyable time filming. I needed to go to set day-after-day for 9 months and have become very shut with the opposite actors and employees members. I didn’t even discover I used to be drained throughout filming as a result of it was a lot enjoyable. I believe that ‘Jail Playbook’ can be particular to me for varied causes. It was a stage wherein I started to suppose extra critically about appearing. I realized so much from my co-stars in that drama. I’m nonetheless shut with these folks right this moment. They’re seniors whom I sincerely respect.”

The total pictorial and interview for 1st Look is accessible within the journal’s No. 205 subject on October 8.

Krystal debuted as a member of f(x) in 2009. She made her TV debut in 2010 and has appeared in dramas like “Excessive Kick: Revenge of the Brief Legged, “Heirs,” “My Beautiful Woman,” “Bride of the Water God,” “Jail Playbook,” and “The Participant.”

“Search” premieres on October 17 and will probably be out there on Viki.

