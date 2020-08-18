f(x)’s Krystal Reportedly Leaving SM Entertainment After Over 10 Years + SM Responds

Krystal’s unique contract with SM Entertainment is expiring quickly.

On August 18, Ilgan Sports activities launched a report citing an trade supply who acknowledged that f(x)’s Krystal was leaving SM Entertainment and getting ready to start a brand new chapter in her life in a brand new place.

Based on the report, Krystal has already met with a number of well-known actor administration corporations, a lot of which have reached out to her first after listening to that she was turning into a free agent. It was mentioned that whereas she has held conferences with these companies, she has not but mentioned an in depth contract with any of them. She is reportedly searching for an company that can each help her as an actress and go together with her plans to launch music.

SM Entertainment acknowledged, “Our unique contract with Krystal expires in late August. We’ll proceed to have discussions with Krystal about renewing the contract.”

f(x)’s Amber and Luna left SM Entertainment final 12 months following the expiration of their contracts.

Watch Krystal in “Bride of the Water God“:

