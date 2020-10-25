f(x)’s Krystal Shares Adorable Photos Of Birthday Celebration With Sister Jessica

f(x)’s Krystal bought collectively along with her older sister Jessica to have fun her birthday!

On October 24, Krystal rang in her twenty sixth birthday (by worldwide reckoning), and her sister Jessica was proper by her facet for the big day.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a number of lovely pictures of herself and Krystal playfully posing at her birthday celebration, writing, “Completely happy birthday to the lady with the good older sister on the planet!! (LOVE you to the moon and again).”

Krystal instantly returned the love by commenting, “ily thank u.”

The idol-turned-actress additionally shared a number of posts documenting her big day.

Krystal’s “Search” co-star Yoon Park responded to her first birthday submit by commenting, “Oh, completely satisfied birthday!”

Her “Jail Playbook” co-star Kim Sung Cheol additionally confirmed love by writing, “Completely happy birthday, hope your day is a cheerful one!”

We hope Krystal had a really completely satisfied birthday!

Watch Krystal in her drama "Search" with English subtitles beneath!

