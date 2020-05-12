f(x)’s Luna, Jeong Sewoon, And Park Joo Ho Take Part In Campaign To End Online Sex Crimes

Many celebrities have not too long ago proven help for a marketing campaign to cease on-line sexual crimes.

This concern has gained higher recognition after the information of the existence of pay-to-view Telegram group chats, together with the so-called “Nth room,” the place girls (together with minors) had been blackmailed into taking sexually exploitative movies. Beforehand, many celebrities voiced help for the petition to disclose the identities of “Nth room” suspects.

To additional elevate consciousness, f(x)’s Luna, Jeong Sewoon, and Park Joo Ho not too long ago uploaded photographs of them collaborating in a brand new marketing campaign towards on-line sexual crimes. The marketing campaign was organized by South Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Household.

On Could 12, Luna posted a photograph of herself holding an indication that reads the hashtag, “The fitting to be secure.” Her caption reads, “Good day that is Luna. For on-line sexual crimes and violence to vanish! For a safer tomorrow the place nobody is unnoticed! All of us have the precise to be secure. Let’s do that collectively!”

She added the hashtags, “The fitting to be secure,” “I gained’t overlook,” “Cease on-line sexual crimes,” and “Eradicate on-line sexual crimes.” Luna additionally included a hyperlink to obtain the “clear hand badge” so others can take part within the marketing campaign.

Singer Jeong Sewoon additionally took half on this marketing campaign, posting a photograph with the hashtag “The fitting to be secure” written on his hand.

His caption reads, “For on-line sexual crimes and violence to vanish. If we don’t change, nothing will change.” He added the hashtags “The fitting to be secure” and “Cease on-line sexual crimes.”

Soccer participant Park Joo Ho (who has appeared along with his youngsters on “The Return of Superman“) uploaded an identical picture to take part within the marketing campaign. His caption additionally reads, “Good day that is Park Joo Ho. For on-line sexual crimes and violence to vanish! For a safer tomorrow the place nobody is unnoticed! Let’s do that collectively!”

