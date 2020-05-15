f(x)’s Luna Shares Candid Post About Frustrations, Says She Wants To Quickly Release Her Album

f(x)’s Luna has written on Instagram to actually specific her emotions.
In a put up written on Might 14, she shared a picture of an audio file on her desktop with the identify “Luna Medium DEMO Take 3.”
She wrote because the caption:
I’m actually in a foul temper as we speak…
Why do I get harm and have a tough time..
The individuals who use me, the two-faced folks.
Don’t discuss behind my again, say it to my face as an alternative
Is that actually so onerous …
I’m sick of being harm by folks.
I wish to shortly launch my album
I wish to shortly share my treasured self-composed songs with you.
Along with the put up, she shared a video in her Instagram tales that provides a preview of her music. She wrote on the clip, “My good friend, my dongsaeng, that I miss.” “Dongsaeng” is a time period in Korean used for a youthful sibling or youthful good friend.
[LUNA INSTAGRAM STORY] pic.twitter.com/k0IELLKNI1
— Luvatar (@fx_Luvatar812) Might 14, 2020
Luna left SM Leisure final September following the expiry of her contract and joined the company Humap Contents.
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment