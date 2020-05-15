f(x)’s Luna Shares Candid Post About Frustrations, Says She Wants To Quickly Release Her Album

f(x)’s Luna has written on Instagram to actually specific her emotions.

In a put up written on Might 14, she shared a picture of an audio file on her desktop with the identify “Luna Medium DEMO Take 3.”

She wrote because the caption:

I’m actually in a foul temper as we speak…

Why do I get harm and have a tough time..

The individuals who use me, the two-faced folks.

Don’t discuss behind my again, say it to my face as an alternative

Is that actually so onerous …

I’m sick of being harm by folks.

I wish to shortly launch my album

I wish to shortly share my treasured self-composed songs with you.

Along with the put up, she shared a video in her Instagram tales that provides a preview of her music. She wrote on the clip, “My good friend, my dongsaeng, that I miss.” “Dongsaeng” is a time period in Korean used for a youthful sibling or youthful good friend.

Luna left SM Leisure final September following the expiry of her contract and joined the company Humap Contents.