f(x)’s Luna Shares Photo From Hangout With Krystal + Hypes Up Her New Drama

Luna shared a welcome replace with fellow f(x) member Krystal!

On September 26, she posted a photograph of the 2 of them collectively on Instagram and wrote, “MeU [f(x) fandom name] will like this so much. It is a loving shot for MeUs. I hope that our Soojung’s drama ‘Search’ hits the jackpot.” Within the feedback, she added, “I went on a date with our Soojung!” (Soojung is Krystal’s Korean title.)

Luna additionally tagged the opposite f(x) members, together with Sulli’s Instagram account, in her submit, displaying her affection for her groupmates. Krystal additionally commented on Luna’s submit with a coronary heart emoji.

Luna not too long ago participated within the OST for the JTBC drama “Swish Associates,” whereas Krystal is gearing up for the October 17 premiere of her OCN drama “Search.”

Try a teaser for “Search” beneath!

