f(x)’s Victoria Leaves SM Entertainment

f(x)’s Victoria has formally parted methods along with her longtime company SM Entertainment.

On April 9, SM Entertainment responded to experiences of her departure by confirming, “It’s true that our contract with Victoria has expired.”

Victoria famously first entered the highlight in SHINee‘s music video for “Replay” in 2008, earlier than making her debut underneath SM Entertainment as a member of f(x) in 2009. In recent times, she has primarily been energetic in China.

Watch Victoria in her drama “Love Beneath the Moon” with subtitles under!

