G.A.N.G. Awards: Full List of Winners

The Game Audio Network Guild announced the full list of its 19th annual G.A.N.G. Awards winners for 30 categories in music, sound design, dialogue, mixing and more.
Co-hosted by composers Rachel Robison and Cody Matthew Johnson, the virtual event was streamed live on Twitch.tv for the second year in a row. “The Last of Us Part II” took home the most awards of the night with eight wins including audio of the year, followed by “Ghost of Tsushima” with five wins. Composer Gordy Haab, who won the music of the year award for his work on “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” received the titular prize for the second year in a row for composing the score for “Star Wars: Squadrons.” With three wins, “Hades” was the indie game to take home the most awards.
See the full list of winners below:
Audio of The Year
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Hades Supergiant Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Music of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Music by Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi (Nintendo)
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Music by Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki, & Nobuo Uematsu (Square Enix)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
Metamorphosis — Music by Mikolai Stroinski & Garry Schyman (Ovid Works, All In! Games)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Music by Gareth Coker (Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios)
Star Wars: Squadrons — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Electronic Arts) (WINNER)
Sound Design of the Year (TIE)
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
Paper Mario: The Origami King — Intelligent Systems, Nintendo
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Dialogue of the Year
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Best Audio for an Indie Game
Evergate — Stone Lantern Games
Hades — Supergiant Games (WINNER)
Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games
No Straight Roads — Metronomik
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio
Best Music for an Indie Game
Evergate — Music by M.R. Miller (Stone Lantern Games)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
Metamorphosis — Music by Mikolai Stroinski & Garry Schyman (Ovid Works, All In! Games)
Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Games)
The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive) (WINNER)
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Music by Jean-Gabriel Raynaud & Cedric Baravaglio (Wolcen Studio)
Best Sound Design for an Indie Game
Hades — Supergiant Games (WINNER)
Liquidators — 1986 CL3
Carrion — Phobia Game Studio, Devolver Digital
Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry, Playstack
Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, PlayEveryWare
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio
Best Dialogue for an Indie Game
3 out of 10 — Terrible Posture Games
Bugsnax — Young Horses
Hades — Supergiant Games (WINNER)
Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games
Mortal Shell — Cold Symmetry, Playstack
The Red Lantern — Timberline Studio
Creative and Technical Achievement in Music
A Total War Saga: Troy — Creative Assembly
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Best Main Theme
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: “Main Theme” — Music by Kazumi Totaka (Nintendo) (WINNER)
Biped: “Biped Theme” — Music by Thomas Parisch (NExT Studios, META Publishing, Bilibili)
Ghost of Tsushima: “The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Lost Words: Beyond The Page — Music by David Housden (Sketchbook Games, Fourth State, Modus Games)
Star Wars: Squadrons: “Main Theme” — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Electronic Arts)
The Pathless: “None Have Returned” — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Best Original Song
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: “Bury the Light” — Music by Casey Edwards (CAPCOM)
Ghost of Tsushima: “The Way of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades: “In The Blood” — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
League of Legends: K/DA – “MORE” — Music by Rebecca Johnson, Sebastien Najand, Riot Music Team, & Bekuh BOOM Performed by (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, K/DA, Lexie Liu, Madison Beer, Seraphine (Riot Games) (WINNER)
The Good Life: “The Good Life” — Music by The Bad Lives
The Pathless: “A land, which was not my Own” — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Best Original Soundtrack Album
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Music by Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, & Einar Selvik (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)
Godfall — Music by Ben MacDougall (Counterplay Games, Gearbox Publishing)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Games)
Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Games) (WINNER)
Sackboy — Music by Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters, Nick Foster, Lena Raine, George King, Brian d’Oliveira, Glen Brown, Winifred Phillips, Jim Fowler, Opiuo, 2 Mello and Tokyo Machine (Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Best Game Music Cover or Remix
Cuphead: “Closing Credits” Live at MAGfest — Music by ConSoul
Grandia: “Symphonic Tale: An Unforgettable Journey (Music from Grandia)” — Music by Kentaro Sato
Kingdom Hearts III: “Face My Fears” — Music by Rozen and Reven
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: “Main Theme” — Music by Jillian Aversa & Andrew Aversa
Witcher 3: “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher… but it’s Witcher 3” — Music by Colm McGuinness
Banjo-Kazooie: “嘘でしょ！コンビは熊と鳥！？(It Can’t Be True! A Bear and a Bird Working Together?!)” — Music by Jeff Penny (WINNER)
Creative and Technical Achievement in Sound Design
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
Best UI, Reward or Objective Sound Design
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo (WINNER)
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire — Blizzard Entertainment
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Game Foley
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Mafia: Definitive Edition — Hangar 13, 2K Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Voice Performance
Ghost of Tsushima: Jin (Performed by Kazuya Nakai) — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
League of Legends: Fiddlesticks (Performed by Kellen Goff) — Riot Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Miles Morales (Performed by Nadji Jeter) — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last Light: Kayah (Performed by Jan Johns) — Magic Leap Studios
The Last of Us Part II: Abby (Performed by Laura Bailey) and Ellie (Performed by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II: Ellie (Performed by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Ensemble Cast Performance
3 out of 10 — Terrible Posture Games
Bugsnax — Young Horses
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Tell Me Why — Dontnod Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Giants, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Best Non-Humanoid Performance
Bugsnax — Young Horses (WINNER)
Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios, Tencent Games, Activision
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
League of Legends — Riot Games
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios, Activision, Tencent Games
Game for Peace: Meteor Strike — Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Tencent Games (WINNER)
Hearthstone — Blizzard Entertainment
Honor of Kings — TiMi Studios, Tencent Games
Legends of Runeterra — Riot Games
Excellence in Audio Accessibility
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Best Cinematic Cutscene Audio
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix (WINNER)
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands — Blizzard Entertainment
Best New Original IP Audio
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Little Orpheus — The Chinese Room
Mythgard — Rhino Games
No Straight Roads — Metronomik, Sold Out Ltd., Game Source Entertainment, Mastertronic Group
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Best Game Audio Article or Publication
Journal of Sound and Music in Games Volume 1 Society for the Study of Sound and Music in Games — University of California Press
The Frequencies of Folklore — Riot Games
The Game Audio Strategy Guide: A Practical Course — Serial Lab Studios, Routledge
The Last of Us Part II Sound Interview — A Sound Effect, Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
VR Video Games and Music Composition: an Interview with Skew Sound — Andrew G. Cheek
Best Game Audio Presentation, Podcast or Broadcast
Frequencies — League of Legends Audio Deep Dive — Riot Games, GameSoundCon 2020
From Assassin’s Creed to the Dark Eye: The Importance of Themes — Winifred Phillips, GDC 2020
How to Get Hired a Second Time — Jesse Harlin, GameSoundCon 2020 (WINNER)
The Creative Process — Tom Salta Masterclass
How to Write One Minute of Music — The Pathless — Austin Wintory
Best Physical Soundtrack Release
Final Fantasy VII Remake — Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Milan Records
Ori and Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios, iam8bit
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Masterworks, Mondo
The Music of Destiny, Volume II Collector’s Edition Vinyl Box Set — Bungie Inc. (WINNER)
The Pathless — Giant Squid, Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit
Best Game Trailer Audio
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red (WINNER)
Destiny 2: Beyond Light — Bungie Inc.
Hades — Supergiant Games, Studio Grackle
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin — Edelweiss, Marvelous Interactive Inc., XSEED Games
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Cinematic Trailer — Blizzard Entertainment Inc.