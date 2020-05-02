‘G.I. Joe’ Movie Is in the Works – Variety

The “G.I. Joe” franchise continues to broaden.

Paramount Photos and Hasbro are creating an untitled fourth “G.I. Joe” film, with the studio in negotiations with the writing staff of Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to pen the script.

The brand new undertaking could be a follow-up to Paramount’s upcoming launch “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” with “Loopy Wealthy Asians” star Henry Golding in the lead function as the head of an anti-terrorist group. Robert Schwentke directed the pic, which opens on Oct. 23.

The film is a reboot of the franchise and comes seven years after “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.” The movie sequence, primarily based on Hasbro’s motion determine toy line, was launched in 2009 with “G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra.” The 2 “G.I. Joe” movies grossed a mixed $678 million at the worldwide field workplace.

Veteran motion producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has produced the “G.I. Joe” and “Transformers” films, will produce the new movie with Hasbro’s Allspark Photos.

Shrapnel and Waterhouse wrote the latest Jean Seberg biopic “Seberg,” starring Kristen Stewart, and Netflix’s “Rebecca,” with Armie Hammer and Lily James. The duo can also be engaged on Legendary’s “The Nice Machine,” primarily based on Brian Ok. Vaughan’s comedian e book “Ex Machina.” They’re repped by Grandview, Curtis Brown and legal professional Sean Marks.