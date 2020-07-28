G.I. Joe Spinoff Snake Eyes Is The Latest Movie To Be Delayed

And Snake Eyes wasn’t delayed to provide its launch date to another movie that needed to be pushed again, which is the opposite cause that we’re seeing launch dates shuffle round. And contemplating the truth that Paramount has needed to push different movies like High Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Half II into 2021 you’d suppose the studio would wish to put one thing on the books this 12 months. It is attainable that for no matter cause Snake Eyes simply will not be accomplished by August because of the large delays and so it needed to be accomplished. Or it may merely be the sensation that, even when theaters are open, attendance is likely to be so low that motion pictures which can be launched may find yourself failing by means of no fault of their very own.