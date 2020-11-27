G4’s Xavier Woods on What the Revived Network Will Look Like

On Wednesday night time, G4, the gaming community that aired from 2002-2014 and just lately introduced a revival, held a charity particular that noticed its earlier lineup of hosts — Olivia Munn, Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, Morgan Webb, Kristin Adams and Blair Herter — reunite for an evening of nostalgia and reminiscing.

However, at the very finish of the particular (benefiting G4’s multi-day Gravython effort), a touch at G4’s future, not its previous, proven in the type of WWE star Xavier Woods, also called Austin Creed, pulling down the door and saving them from a scripted dire state of affairs. With that, G4 introduced that Woods could be its first signed expertise for the new model of the community.

For anybody following G4 because it introduced its revival in July, nevertheless, the announcement most likely didn’t come as too a lot as a shock. Woods fought a vigorous social media marketing campaign underneath the hashtag #Creed4G4 to turn into one in every of the gaming community’s new hosts, releasing a video that’s racked up 1.6 million views on Twitter since July 25. And he’s an unabashed gamer, streaming on Twitch and internet hosting his personal gaming YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, which has 2.2 million subscribers.

My marketing campaign begins…. please forged your twitter poll for me to be a bunch for @g4tv through the use of the hashtag #Creed4G4 Thanks to your votes pic.twitter.com/erbqMYohEx — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 25, 2020

Even when the union between Woods and G4 did look like a pure match, the WWE celebrity continues to be in awe of the indisputable fact that he’s joined its lineup of hosts, noting that it’s been an emotional couple of days.

“G4 had such an enormous impact on my life as a child,” Woods tells Selection the day after the reunion. “As a child rising up who at a sure level, received made enjoyable of for taking part in video video games — as a result of as soon as we received to adolescence, sure individuals put the controllers down and began poking enjoyable at everybody else — G4 was form of like a secure haven for me and with out that, I’m unsure if I might be the person who I’m at the moment.”

It’s that love of video games, G4’s Head of Content material Kevin Sabbe says, that made Woods such an incredible candidate to be one in every of the faces of the revival. In actual fact, early of their talks to convey again G4, Sabbe says his crew checked out Woods as a “prototype” for somebody of their new internet hosting lineup. “It was like, ‘yeah, however we are able to’t get him,’” he says.

However, inside 24 hours of G4 saying that it’s coming again, Woods had his marketing campaign video up. He “beat us to the punch,” Sabbe says.

“Once we speak about personalities and expertise in the digital-first universe, you search for content material creators, and he can do all of it,” he says of Woods. “He’s not only a wrestler or a performer. He’s so multi-faceted.”

“He didn’t actually give us a lot of a alternative when he began the marketing campaign, and we had been grateful to not have a alternative,” he provides. “And it actually made it simple for us.”

The opposite huge piece of reports introduced at the charity occasion: a “community relaunch.” It’s the first trace of what the new G4 will really be — ever because it was introduced, there was no phrase on if will probably be on TV, Twitch, YouTube or something in between.

Sabbe’s reply? All of the above. Provided that G4 is owned by Comcast and operated by its gaming and esports division Spectacor, a return to TV was by no means out of the query. However Sabbe and Woods acknowledge that streaming is a big a part of the panorama now, and G4 can be represented there as effectively. Sabbe guarantees that “it’s not simply gonna be a cable channel tucked away. It’s gonna be fairly ubiquitous.”

“We’re gonna be in every single place on each platform,” Sabbe says. “So it’s a digital community, it’s a linear community. We’re form of gonna be throughout the place, and it’ll look completely different, however very a lot the similar as what G4 was.”

And G4, after all, faces much more competitors now than it did in the aughts. The community has been credited for being forward of its time again then, giving an area to video games on TV earlier than it was severely accepted as a part of the mainstream as it’s now.

A part of its goal, as Woods notes and as a few of G4’s hosts touched on throughout the reunion particular, was to destigmatize video games. Its function now, Woods says, is to convey collectively a few of that group that’s fashioned round gaming.

“It’s an area the place you may go and see that sure, video games are vital, they’re unbelievable, however that is the gaming tradition, not simply video video games as the recreation itself, however as a tradition, as a group,” he says. “That’s why I feel that G4 is gonna be unbelievable, and that’s the area that I really feel G4 is gonna fill, is to make you’re feeling that sense of group.”

Nonetheless, some issues gained’t change. A part of what makes G4 distinctive, Sabbe and Woods agree, are the comedy sketches, and the common spirit of weirdness and absurdity that permeated its content material, and that gained’t be going away. Woods laughs that, if he had the cash to rent a manufacturing crew at the time, that will’ve been the form of content material he and his mates may’ve created.

However it does have some new priorities: amongst them, representing the various inhabitants of people that play video games. Throughout the reunion, Woods identified the primarily white forged of the former G4, telling them, “it didn’t matter how dangerous my day was — the factor that I knew was gonna get me via was the indisputable fact that I might simply flip on the TV and see ya’lls faces. Granted, none of ya’lls faces actually regarded like my face.”

Woods says he’s already seen G4 takes steps towards a extra inclusive future in his work with the community, and Sabbe stresses that it’s a precedence each in entrance of and behind the digital camera.

“Illustration issues, illustration is vital, and particularly illustration in the video games area, as a result of I might say for the previous decade, issues have been altering,” Woods says.

“And it’s such an incredible factor to know that video video games particularly, they’re one thing that’s for everybody. It’s a secure area for everybody from all religions, all races, all creeds. No matter you might be, video games are for you,” he goes on. “And I feel that G4 goes to do a unbelievable job of creating certain that the make-up of the channel represents the make-up of the gaming group.”

Nonetheless, even after the reunion and the signing of Woods, particulars about the new G4 stay pretty scarce. It nonetheless doesn’t have a set launch date, apart from the common 2021 timeframe that was introduced in July.

However for now, no less than, Woods can nonetheless simply experience the indisputable fact that he’s a part of G4’s lore endlessly.

“That’s the coolest factor, actually,” he says. “If the world stops tomorrow, I’m in G4 lore and I’m completely happy.”