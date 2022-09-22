G7 condemns Putin’s nuclear threat and discusses new sanctions against Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a “partial mobilization” of Russians of fighting age in Ukraine, warning the West that Moscow is ready to use “all means” to defend itself.

The foreign ministers of the G7 to adopt new sanctions against Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize reservists for the war in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven diplomatic chiefs “deplored Russia’s deliberate steps to escalate (the conflict), including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.”they indicated Wednesday night in a statement.

The G7 will adopt “further targeted sanctions and is committed to sustained economic and political pressure against Russia”indicated the ministers after their meeting during the UN General Assembly.

“We will study and adopt new restrictive measures, both personal and sectoral”said the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, who participated in the meeting.

Ministers from Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the EU, condemned plans to hold “fake referendums on sovereign Ukrainian territory.”

The vote “cannot be free or fair” while Russian forces are present, they added.

They reaffirmed the commitment made in early September to “finish preparations” to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

They also called on Russia to return control of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, which has been the target of attacks in recent weeks, to Ukraine.

The foreign ministers, meeting urgently in New York, They also promised to continue supplying weapons to Kiev for as long as it takes in a statement adopted by consensus.

The appointment was convened this Wednesday as part of the UN General Assemblyafter the Russian president, Vladimir Putindecree the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists and threaten to use its entire arsenal, including the nuclear one.

“It is clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine, he is trying to destroy the whole country by various means”, Borrell said at a press conference at the end of the meeting.

The Spanish diplomat considered that the latest movements of Moscow seek to undermine the support that Ukraine is receiving from its allies and threaten international peace and security “on an unprecedented scale.”

“But this will not break our unity in supporting Ukraine or our broad support for Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty for as long as it takes,” he insisted.

On the new sanctions, Borrell explained that what was closed was a political agreementgiven the informal nature of the meeting, and that formal decisions will be necessary to concretize them and make them effective.

The Prime Minister of UK, Liz Trusspromised to the 77th UN General Assembly to increase military support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes, until it achieves victory over Russia.

“At this crucial moment, I am committed to maintaining and increasing our military support to Ukraine, regardless of how long it takes us to do so. We will not rest until Ukraine wins. This is a defining moment in our history and in the history of freedom,” Truss warned.

Truss condemned Putin’s call to mobilize 300,000 reservists to fight in the invasion of Ukraine and assured that “Vladimir Putin tries to justify his catastrophic failure. He speaks of democracy when in his regime there are no human rights or freedom”.

“This very night in Ukraine, weapons are being used to kill the people. Rape as an instrument of war. Ukraine is solid, Putin’s maneuvers will not work. Ukrainians are defending their country, that’s why we have to act,” added Truss.

(With information from AFP)

