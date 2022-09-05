Gabriel Boric: “Chile showed today that it believes in democracy”

President Gabriel Boric On Results Of The Constitutional Plebiscite

Gabriel Boric, on national television, acknowledged the resounding rejection of the constitutional proposal that he supported. “I humbly accept the voice of the Chilean people,” he said.

During his message he asked all the political forces to collaborate in defining a new path to achieve the reform of the Magna Carta, he assured that Congress will have a central role in this new process and anticipated that there will be changes in his cabinet: “I promise to do everything on my part to build a new constituent itinerary.”

The rejection of the proposal for a new Constitution, which developed a Constitutional Convention for a year, was imposed by 61.8% of the votes compared to 38.1% of the “Approve”, after the result was disclosed with 99.4% of the polling stations counted, on a day where a historic turnout of almost 13 million of a total of 15.1 million voters was recorded.

“The people of Chile have spoken and they have done so loudly, clearly. Chilean men and women have demanded a new opportunity to meet and we must live up to this call”, stressed the president.

The Chilean president also shared a message through his social networks

Boric insisted on several occasions during his speech that the Chileans demonstrated with their participation that they trust their democracy: “In Chile the institutions work”, he sentenced. He also confirmed that he convened the presidents of Congress and representatives of civil society this Monday at the Palacio de La Moneda to advance on the new path: “When we act in unity is when we get the best of ourselves.”

With this resounding rejectionthe current Basic Law will remain in force, although the Chilean president will convene a new constituent process and affirmed that the mandate of the October 2020 plebiscite will be fulfilled, in which almost 80% of Chileans requested a constitutional change. Nevertheless, Uncertainty is growing because there is still no political agreement on how this new process will unfold.

The former far-right candidate for the presidency of Chile, José Antonio Kast assured that the overwhelming victory of the “Rejection” of the proposed new Constitution is also a “defeat” for the government. “President Boric: this defeat is also your defeat,” he said, celebrating the comfortable victory of the rejection, anticipated by the polls but not with such a level of advantage.

Thousands of Chileans took to the streets to celebrate the triumph of the “Rejection” (REUTERS / Rodrigo Garrido)

“This is a transversal victory, not for a few; It is a resounding victory,” added the ultra-conservative former candidate, who lost the presidential election in the second round in December against Boric, who took office on March 11.

In a first analysis of the results, the president of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), a conservative force, Javier Macaya, assured the press that “this absolutely surpassed the traditional scenario of the right against the left. That is the reason why common sense has triumphed today.”

Along the same lines, the senator of the Socialist party in the southern region of Los Lagos, Fidel Espinoza, harshly criticized the conventionalists and summoned them to take responsibility for what he called a “debacle.”

“Let the conventional gentlemen take responsibility for this debacle. They wrote a Constitution out of hatred and their frustrations”, he indicated. “They wanted to go for everything and left us with nothing, they will go down in history. We told it to Gabriel Boric himself months ago. They ignored us”he added.

Los elements that caused more divisions part of the project was having consecrated indigenous plurinationality and having included abortion, the right to “decent” housing in a text with a marked environmental emphasis that nevertheless maintained the market economy model in its new catalog of social rights.

Supporters of “I Reject” option react to early results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The multinational nature of the State, the right to voluntary interruption of pregnancy, presidential re-election, the justice system and the elimination of the Senate are some of the issues included in the new text that generate more animosity among citizens.

The two official coalitions I Approve Dignity and Democratic Socialism promised to reform the text and moderate the most controversial aspects if approved, but it has not been enough to convince voters.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in the wealthiest neighborhoods of the capital to celebrate the result, with Chilean flags and singing the national anthem.

“It is a text that does not unite the country, that confronts us, it seems more like a government program,” said the Christian Democrat senator Ximena Rinconone of the faces of the center who distanced himself from his party and campaigned against the constitutional proposal.

For Robert Funkfrom the University of Chile, “neither the process nor the text were sufficient, in times of economic insecurity, inflation and unemployment.”

With information from EFE

