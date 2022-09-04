Gabriel Boric: “Regardless of the result of the constitutional plebiscite, we are going to call for a broad unity in Chile”

Gabriel Boric voted early in Punta Arenas

President Gabriel Boricaccompanied by his partner, Irina Karamanos, his parents and his brother, cast his vote today at a school in Punta Arenasa few steps from the family home, at the start of the crucial mandatory plebiscite in which Chileans will decide whether to reject or approve the proposed new Constitution.

Magallanes, located in the extreme south of Chile, has been one of the first territories to open the voting centers for the consultation, to which almost 15 million citizens are called and which for the first time is mandatory without the need to register.

“We are building a country in unity. Regardless of what the result is, the role that I am going to play as President of the Republic is to meet as a country and advance in justice, equality, greater growth and development for all.”affirmed the president, who is in favor of “I Approve”.

The region, and in particular Punta Arenas, is one of the strongholds of the president, who began his political career there as a senator. On the way to the polling station, the president’s brother told the press that they vote “hopefully.”

“We are being watched all over the world. Let us exercise our right and duty to write our history through voting responsibly, calmly and with great joy and pride”he added.

“I can guarantee that our will and our action, regardless of the result, will be to call for a broad national unity from all sectors, from all social organizations, from civil society, from political parties, we want to hear all the voices to be able to move forward with this process,” he stressed. “Whether it is to implement the text of the new constitution, for which we have already summoned several constitutionalists and several personalities from civil society, or also to give continuity to the constitutional process in case of winning the other option,” he said. There is “in the vast majority the spirit of working together, divisions are not good for us and when we come together is when the best of us comes out, of our identity”, he added.

The president insisted that he will continue with his agenda during the remaining three and a half years of his term and did not rule out the possibility of a government restructuring in the coming days or weeks, assuring that he has learned from his predecessors “that there is to continuously evaluate the teams”.

”Be certain that tonight, tomorrow and the three and a half years that remain we will continue to govern firmly at the helm and that the priorities of you, the citizens, will not change. an apex independent of what the result is”, he highlighted.

The former Chilean president has also cast her vote and the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bacheletwho has practiced his law in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Whatever the result of this process (…) let us be able to sit down to talk without exasperation, calmly, to dialogue, understanding that we have differences”, he pointed out. “We have to have a legal framework that truly allows equality for all”, she added.

Nearly 3,000 voting centers have opened this Sunday in Chile to start one of the most important votes in its recent history, in which More than 15.1 million Chileans will decide whether to approve or reject the proposed new Constitution.

If approved, the text will replace the current Magna Carta, inherited from the dictatorship (1973-1990) and seen by a part of society as the origin of the country’s inequalities for promoting the privatization of basic services, such as education, health or pensions.

If rejected, the current Fundamental Law will remain in force, although the Chilean president has already announced that he will convene a new constitutional process and that the mandate of the October 2020 plebiscite will be fulfilled, in which almost 80% of Chileans asked for a change constitutional. The polls will be open until 6:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) and the result, which is expected to be very close, will be known a couple of hours later.

The latest polls revealed that the tendency to reject the text continues, but experts warn that the stage is open because for the first time the vote is universal and compulsory and there is a large number of voters who have been absent from the polls for years.

The new text declares Chile a “social and democratic state of law, plurinational, intercultural, regional and ecological”, establishes a catalog of new social rights and establishes that its democracy is “equal and inclusive”.

Its defenders say that it will help create a “fairer” Chile, the main demand that citizens expressed in the 2019 wave of protests, while its detractors argue that it is a “radical” text and that it “does not unite the country.”

