Gabriel Boric will announce changes in his cabinet after the rejection of the new Constitution in Chile

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, will undertake a remodeling of its Cabinet after the resounding triumph of the Rejection in the constituent plebiscite.

“Meeting these important and urgent challenges will require prompt adjustments in our government teams to face this new period with renewed vigor”, the president had said on national television shortly after the result was known. These modifications will be announced this Tuesday, initially, from 16:00 GMT.

The possibility of a change in the Government planned for a few weeks before the forecasts of the surveyswhich for months had been predicting a victory for the “Rejection”, and for the mistakes made by some of its ministers.

Despite debuting with more than 50% approval, Boric’s Cabinet began to have some setbacks the first few daysespecially its Minister of the Interior, the doctor Izkia Siches.

Boric himself assured during a Cabinet council one month after his inauguration in April that they had “take off with turbulence”.

Siches, the first woman to hold the powerful Interior portfolio, was one of Boric’s great assets during the campaign, but for many experts it has ended up becoming one of their great burdensespecially after his eventful trip to southern Araucanía and after he accused the previous administration of irregular deportations, statements for which he later apologized.

The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency (Segpres) and Boric’s right-hand man, Giorgio Jackson, is another of the names that has received criticism for his management of the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative on the part of the opposition and the moderate sector of the ruling party.

Another focus was the aggravation of the “mapuche conflict” and the escalation of violence in the area, which is one of the most complex issues that Boric has to deal with and last week he claimed the first casualty in his Cabinet.

The former Minister of Social Development Jeannette Vega submitted her resignation a day after the arrest of Héctor Llaitul after it was leaked that one of his advisers contacted the Mapuche leader in May.

The changes ahead

After the changes in the Cabinet were confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, Presidency ratified the ceremonyindicated Once upon a time. “ From now on we are going to have some changes tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Government teams. We are going to have spaces to discuss how to conduct the reforms ”, affirmed the Secretary of State during the afternoon of Monday, according to the aforementioned media.

According to what was published this Monday morning by the newspaper The Mercury, seven could be the ministries that would have modifications . They would be Interior (Izkia Siches), General Secretariat of the Presidency (Giorgio Jackson), Science and Technology (Flavio Salazar), Sports (Alexandra Benado), Mining (Marcela Hernando) and Energy (Claudio Huepe), which is added to the replacement of Jeanette Vega, who resigned from Social Development days before the election.

However, always following the same medium, it would not be just about exits, since some of the movements would be about political “castlings” . One of them would involve the aforementioned sure, who would go to the Ministry of Health instead of María Begoña Yarza, which would increase the portfolios with changes to eight. Meanwhile, to Giorgio Jackson they would offer him to be Minister of Social Development. All these modifications will be confirmed this Tuesday.

