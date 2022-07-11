Gabriel Hauche’s shocking Chilean goal that decreed Racing’s victory against Independiente

* The plastic pirouette in Hauche’s goal

Racing kickoff in the Avellaneda classic against Independent, disputed in the Cylinder. At 8 minutes, Emiliano Vecchio executed a corner to the heart of the area, showing off his dangerous punch. After a rebound, the ball drifted to the far post, where it was waiting Gabriel Hauche, surrounded by two defenders. However, the 35-year-old striker drew an aesthetic Chilean to overcome his opponents and beat Sebastián Sosa.

Immediately, all the companions surrounded him to congratulate him for the conquest and for his spectacular bill. In this new stage at Las Academia, the Demon had had a great start, but injuries relegated him to just the decisive moments of last semester. Back today, he is important again, scoring a Chilean goal.

But it is not something new for Hauche, who arrived at Avellaneda from Argentinos Juniors: in the 2014 Summer Tournament, with the Racing jersey, he had also scored a similar goal for Independiente, although appealing to the pirouette on the other post. There are already eight goals from the attacker against Rojo throughout his career: six with the shirt of La Academia and two with that of Bicho de La Paternal.

After a start in which Independiente managed to balance the actions with a neat game, trying to move the ball, Racing’s dynamics in attack, based on Vecchio’s management and the search for their points, shook the foundations of the visit, which At times it was overwhelmed. Hauche’s aforementioned goal, beyond its beauty, had its extra impact on the soul. The test, the penalty that the former Rosario Central midfielder made, out of sheer dribbling. But Enzo Copetti squandered it, shaking the right post of the goal defended by Sosa.

* The penalty made by Vecchio that Copetti squandered: his shot hit the post, when Sebastián Sosa had thrown himself to the other side

El Rojo improved in the complement, especially after the entry of Pozzo. And Racing knew how to sustain the result. Hauche, the hero, was replaced in the second half. And he was showered with an ovation at the height of the importance of the classic victory.

