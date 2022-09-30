Gabriel Jesús pointed to Guardiola to explain why he left Manchester City

Gabriel Jesús points to Guardiola for his departure from City

The signing of Gabriel Jesus by the Arsenal of England was one of the most resonant of the last market. The Brazilian enjoys his stay in London and, several months after leaving the Manchester Cityfocused on the reasons that led him to convince himself to pack the suitcases.

“I was very happy the time I was at City, it’s not that I wasn’t happy or that I wasn’t happy, but there are things you have to understand. In the same way that I accepted the way I have trained with Pep (Guardiola), he was clear. He had no problem with me or with anyone. It was the way he understands football.”was the advance of the 25-year-old striker who has converted 4 goals with the jersey of the Gunners.

And then he completed on the figure of the Catalan coach: “You either accept his form or you don’t. If you don’t accept, ‘thank you’ and you go find another challenge at another club. That ‘s what I did. I accepted for a while and there came a time when I said ‘no, now I want something else’. I thanked him, I was grateful for everything, he understood him and well”.

Gabriel Jesús hinted that Guardiola was one of the reasons why he left City (REUTERS / Peter Powell)

Arsenal is the current leader of the Premier League, the product of 6 wins out of 7 games (they only lost to Manchester United at Old Trafford) and a string of commitments is coming and Guardiola’s City is already on the horizon. Those of the Spanish Mikel Arteta tomorrow will receive the Tottenham in the London derby, then they will play at home against Liverpool and will visit Leeds United in Elland Road. The next duel was in the Emirates Stadium before those of Pepbut the Premier postponed it since on October 20 they will play against PSV Eindhoven for the Europa League (match that had been rescheduled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II).

The concrete thing is that Gabriel Jesus, who is preparing to face the World Cup with the Brazilian team, left behind his past in the citizen team and the 11 titles he won during his stay from 2016 to 2022. Now, the former Palmeiras wants to make history with Arsenal. For his part, Guardiola focuses on his tasks: in the last few hours he praised United’s Argentine defender, Lisandro Martínezjust before facing the classic of the city this Sunday.

