Gabriel Torres, the experienced Panama national team who wants Pumas de la UNAM in their attack

A Pumas of the UNAM another urges Forward. And it is that after the sale of the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez the UANL Tigers and the injury muscle that the Argentine suffered Juan Ignacio Dinenno at the start of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament of the Liga MX, the club auriazul only stayed with the 19-year-old youth squad Emanuel Montejano, who already scored a goal but still lacks experience.

For this reason, the university board sought to make a contract in the last week, first tried with Isidro Pitta of the Olympia of Paraguay and then with Agustin Foldana of Banfield of Argentina; However the expensive he did not convince the felines of both.

In this way, it seems that they have already opted for the experienced Panamanian Gabriel Torres placeholder image. Even several local media have reported that the 32-year-old attacker already landed in Mexico City to present medical examinations and PCR test to detect COVID-19.

Once the results are obtained, you will sign the necessary documentation that links you to Pumas one year on loan with option to buy. And from there he will begin to work under the orders of the Argentine coach Andrés Lillini.

Known as “El Mocho”, Torres would arrive after being on loan with Independent of the Valley in Ecuador, a team with which scored 19 goals in two years. However, your letter belongs to the University of Chile, club with which the felines negotiated the loan with option to buy.

In addition, he has played in Concacaf qualifier with Panama; even disputed the Russia World Cup 2018. Colombia, the United States, Venezuela, Switzerland and Chile were their destinations outside the homeland.

About, Dely Valdés, the historic Panamanian player, recognized for ESPN that Torres “sure no longer has the same speed as before, but he is still fast and with great scoring ability. He is one of those strikers who when two opportunities are presented to him, one goes inside, sure … He is very effective in the end zone and is a player who with spaces in the last play, is lethal ”.

He has had, for example, a year 2019 and 2020, above all, very good, and I consider that it has been a product of his ability. He has always been a player that I have loved and that we have always had as a reference

Another who gave his opinion was the Uruguayan Facundo waller, who welcomes the arrival of Gabriel Torres to the university attack, since although he acknowledged that he does not know the Panamanian’s career, he trusts that will contribute a lot to the team. So he said in an interview with the newspaper Record.

I don’t know much. I know he is a very experienced player and when he comes we will welcome him with open arms because he will be part of the family

Questioned if he considers that Torres it will take time to adaptAs it happened to him on the issue of height, the youth team shared that it is something individual, but he is already in optimal condition.

It is relative to each player, I say what I felt, I don’t know what he is going to feel. I said that it had been difficult for me to adapt because my height was heavy, but what I needed was to have minutes and today I am already adapted

