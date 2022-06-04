Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko will try to win the title in the tournament of legends (Photo: AP)

Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko will play the final of the Roland Garros legends tournament against the Italians Flavia Pennetta and Francesca Schiavone in a duel that will take place in the third turn of the short Suzanne-Lenglen after two other matches of the legends contest but male.

The Argentines won two games and lost one in the group stage, but finally the organization confirmed that They will play the defining duel this Saturday not before 10AM (Argentina time). Two men’s clashes of legends will take place beforehand: the doubles of the Belgian Xavier Malisse and the Swedish Mats Vilander will run into the locals Mansour Bahrami and Julien Benneteau. At the end, the duo of the Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis and the Croatian Goran Ivanisevic will take the field against the French Sebastien Grosjean and Cedric Pioline.

At 52 years old, Sabatini decided to have official activity in the world of tennis after staying away from this type of exhibition for a long time and chose Dulko (37 years old) as her partner, with whom she maintains a close relationship despite not being contemporaries. “My first time playing tournament of legends. We started playing with Gise, training, playing paddle tennis and the organizers saw us. They must have seen us quite well and there they invited us to play. It gave me a little bit of a thing at first, nerves ”, Gaby had recognized days ago.

The truth is that the experience was satisfactory since they managed to beat the Americans in their debut Lindsay Davenport y Mary Joe Fernandez by 6-3 and 6-3. Then they fell to the locals Tatiana Golovin y Nathalie Tauziat by 6-4 and 6-4, but they recovered with a good level against Croatian Iva Majoli and French Mary Pierce with a 6-4 and 6-1 to advance to the definition.

Regardless of Golovin and Tauziat winning their meeting this Friday 6-4 6-3 over Majoli and Pierce, it was ultimately Sabatini and Dulko who advanced to the title clash. Their rivals will be the Italians who won their three games in Zone B: 6-4 and 6-1 against Daniela Hantuchova-Martina Navratilova; 7-5 and 7-6 to Magdalena Maleeva-Rennae Stubbs; Already Chanda Rubin – Sandrine Testud for not showing up.

Argentina will also live an emotional day since from 6AM -in the first shift of the short Simonne-Mathieu-, the young Solana Sierra will look for win the junior title against the Czech Lucie Havlickova to try to match what Sabatini herself did in 1984 and Patricia Tarabini in 1986.

