Gabriela Sabatini announced that she will play again at the age of 51: the prestigious tournament of legends in which she will participate

Gabriela Sabatini’s publication that revolutionized her fans

At 51, Gabriela Sabatini will play tennis again. She herself confirmed it on her Twitter account, along with an image in which she is seen accompanied by Gisela Dolko. He will not be at the US Open, the Grand Slam that he managed to raise in his brilliant career, which he put an end to at the age of 26. “I want to thank Roland Garros for the invitation to participate in the ‘Trophée des légends’ 2022. It will be very special to play again in a place full of such beautiful memories with Gisela, whom I admire, respect and love very much. See you from May 31 to June 5 in Paris, she wrote on her Twitter account.

The posting generated more than 4,000 “likes” and 400 RTs in just over three hours, in addition to euphoric reactions from different protagonists of the world of tennis. For example, the Belgian Kim Klijters, former No. 1 in the world, responded to the publication: “I want to join”.

The former No. 3 in the WTA ranking had surprised in recent weeks with a couple of videos in which she was seen practicing precisely with Gisela Dulko at Racket Club. In the images, which were released by Gustavo Giussanianother former player from Córdoba, Sabatini shows all his skills to volley the ball, as if time had never passed.

The former tennis player who won the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where she was also the flag bearer for the Argentine delegation, spreads out her residence throughout the year in places like Zurich, Switzerland, and also in American cities like Miami or New York.

The former tennis player enjoyed a rally with Gisela Dulko, another former Argentine player on the professional circuit

“I feel like a young person, and I think the lifestyle I lead also has an influence. I do a lot of sports, I am active and on the move. I feel good physically and mentally, I need to start the day doing sports, it purifies me, it is a ground wire for me. The fact of traveling and being in constant movement is a way to stay young, but above all active, I am someone who likes to be active. I like to be from one side to the other”, she had declared in an interview in Infobae in 2020.

Since his retirement, he had changed the racket for cycling or running. Sabatini won Wimbledon in doubles in 1988 with Germany’s Steffi Graf, retired in 1996 and is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The record of the best Argentine tennis player in history includes 39 titles: 27 singles and 12 doubles.

Great retired tennis players participate in the trophy of the legends, who exhibit their validity, compete and add to the nostalgia of the fans, who will once again be able to enjoy the magic of Sabatini, as if the 26 years he has been in retirement were just a parenthesis.

