Gabriela Sabatini returned to play tennis with Gisela Dulko and showed her skills at the age of 51

The former tennis player enjoyed a rally with Gisela Dulko, another former Argentine player on the professional circuit

Gabriela Sabatini She is considered one of the best Argentine athletes in history. The tennis player, who was able to reach third place in the WTA ranking and was crowned US Open champion in 1990, took advantage of her days in Buenos Aires to return to one of the great loves of her life.

In the last hours it went viral a video in which you can see Gaby balling in the Racket Club along with another elite tennis player who was able to represent Argentina on the professional circuit, Gisela Dulko. In the images, which were released by Gustavo Giussani, another former player from Córdoba, Sabatini demonstrates all his skill in volleying the ball at the age of 51 and 26 years after his retirement from professional activity.

Dressed in white clothing and a red cap, it should be remembered that the former tennis player who won the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where she was also the standard-bearer for the Argentine delegation, distributes her residence during the year in places like Zurich, in Switzerland, and also in American cities like Miami or New York.

On this occasion, Sabatini spent the holidays End of the year with his family in Argentina and stayed to spend the summer in our country. What’s more, he didn’t miss what could have been his last game as a professional. Juan Martin del Potro in what was the first round of the Argentina Open that was played in the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Sabatini with Dulko at the Racket Club (@gustavogiussani)

“We really enjoyed watching you play and you made us vibrate so many times, thanks for everything you gave to this sport that we love so much. Today you have a life ahead of you and a long way to go, may you always be very happy. We will continue to share many more moments. I love you!”Gaby wrote in a post dedicated to Delpo that she made on her social networks.

Moreover, once the match was over, which was a defeat for the man from Tandil at the hands of Federico Delbonis, also part as Juan Martín of the Argentine Davis Cup team that was consecrated in Zagreb in 2016, Sabatini was visibly shocked for the account of the 2009 US Open champion and multiple Olympic medalist.

In recent days, the former number 3 in women’s tennis traveled to Tucumán where she was honored and declared a distinguished visitor to the provincial capital, in an event attended by other former tennis players such as Inés Gorrochategui, Mercedes Paz and Florencia Labat.

