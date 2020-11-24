Gabrielle Union Developing Comedy Series ‘New Cash’ at Showtime

Gabrielle Union is moving into enterprise with Showtime.

The actor and her I’ll Have One other Productions banner are growing a comedy collection known as “New Cash” at the premium cabler, Selection has discovered. The present hails from Sony Photos Tv the place I’ll Have One other has a primary look deal.

“New Cash” was dropped at Union by journalists Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter of Lodge Freeway Media, and it represents their firm’s first foray into the scripted market. The collection is centered round Black ladies who’ve solidified their careers, achieved monetary independence and moved previous the awkwardness and cash struggles of their twenties. Now firmly of their 30’s, the shwo’s central women should take care of the repercussions their “new cash” brings – together with hangers-on, false buddies, undesirable media consideration, and grasping kin – whereas additionally navigating the treacherous world of relationship.

Patrik-Ian Polk, whose credit embrace “P-Valley” and “Being Mary Jane,” is on board to put in writing and govt produce the undertaking alongside Union, Hill and Carter. Holly Shakoor Fleischer will function co-executive producer.

The present joins an already packed improvement slate at I’ll Have One other, which additionally has “Afro.Punks” at HBO Max, the YA adaptation “500 Phrases or Much less” at Amazon Studios, bikini bar dramedy “Suggestions” at Spectrum, and a Freeform queer relationship drama all within the pipeline. Union’s most up-to-date performing credit score is the Spectrum collection “L.A.’s Best,” which was canceled after a pair seasons. She is represented by CAA, Vary Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Hill, a author for The Atlantic, co-hosts the Vice collection “Cari & Jemele (Received’t) Persist with Sports activities” with Cari Champion and is the emcee of her Spotify podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered.” Whereas Carter is senior leisure reporter for ESPN’s The Undefeated, masking movie, TV and music. The previous is repped by Evan Dick of Exit 39 and lawyer Jackoway Austen, the latter by ICM Companions and lawyer Frankfurt Kurnit.

Polk is represented by Hyperlink Leisure and lawyer Tara Kole.