Gabrielle Union, Freida Pinto Team For ‘Dressed in Desires’ at Sony TV – Variety

Gabrielle Union and Freida Pinto are teaming as much as develop a collection on the transferring memoir, “Dressed in Desires: A Black Woman’s Love Letter to the Energy of Vogue.”

Written by creator and tradition critic Tanisha C. Ford, the variation will come in underneath Union’s first-look manufacturing deal at Sony Photos Tv by way of her firm I’ll Have One other, in partnership with Pinto’s Freebird Movies Leisure. Their respective companions, Holly Shakoor Fleischer and Emily Verellen Strom, can even oversee.

“Dressed in Desires” was launched in 2019 by St. Martin’s Press to important acclaim, touchdown on quite a few notable lists and garnering reward from nonfiction and feminist areas.

In her e book, Ford makes use of vogue as a through-line for time and id — afros and dashikis, go-go boots and hotpants of the ’60s, hip hop’s dishevelled denims and bamboo earrings, and the #BlackLivesMatter-inspired hoodies of right this moment. These symbolic clothes additionally characterize her personal life, as a Black woman coming of age in a Midwestern rust belt metropolis.

“I’m so excited to have my e book in the palms of those extremely proficient girls. Gabrielle and Freida have been such champions of my work and I’m so prepared for the subsequent step in this journey of the facility of vogue,” Ford stated.

Associated Tales

I’ll Have One other and Freebird Movies share comparable mandates relating to telling genuine and uplifting tales that will have flown underneath the radar and have a good time actual girls and other people of colour.

“Tanisha’s memoir introduced up a lot for every of us being girls of colour. Vogue is such an enormous a part of one’s self-expression and to today performs a serious a part of how we every function in our day by day lives,” stated Union and Pinto in a joint assertion. “For us, rising up with such distinctive and particularly cultural items of vogue helped form our lives and we expect it may be the driving pressure that tells the story of what it means to develop up being a proud girl of colour. We now have been buddies for a very long time and we couldn’t be extra excited to have the chance to develop one thing alongside a pressure as sensible, humorous and fierce as Tanisha Ford.”

Ford has authored and co-authored quite a few non-fiction books, articles and essays that analyze historical past, vogue and blackness. Her byline has appeared in The New York Occasions, The Atlantic, Elle and The Root.

Union’s I’ll Have One other is presently in growth on six collection with patrons starting from HBO Max to Apple to Quibi. She just lately wrapped manufacturing on Season 2 of hit collection “LA’s Best” for Constitution/Spectrum, which premiered in 2019 and has been the No. 1 considered collection on the Spectrum On Demand platform.

Pinto’s Freebird Movies is presently in growth on eight initiatives in each the tv and have movie area.

Each Union and Pinto are repped by CAA. Union can also be represented by Atlas Artists and lawyer Patti Felker of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Pinto can also be represented by Larry Taube of Principal Leisure. Ford is represented by CAA and McKinnon Literary.