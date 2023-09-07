Gabrielle Union Shows Up At Beyoncé’s LA Renaissance Tour Stops:

Beyoncé danced to “Virgo’s Groove” when she was on tour in Los Angeles before her birthday. On Monday, the winner of a lot of Grammys turned 42. Several Hollywood stars came to the Renaissance World Tour shows at SoFi Stadium upon Friday and Saturday evenings and partied with fans.

On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, she celebrated alongside more than 70,000 of her best friends at SoFi Stadium within Inglewood on September 4, the third and final night of her Renaissance World Tour.

Fans who got there early in the evening could buy $55 “Beyoncé’s B-Day Party” T-shirts that were limited edition, but customers said on X that they were running out quickly and the lines for merchandise were very long.

Here’s A List Of All The People Who Came To The Party:

The BeyHive was also excited early on because news sites like “Extra” said that legendary singer Diana Ross would sing “Happy Birthday to You” to Beyoncé.

A long list of famous fans came to the party over the weekend, including Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Kris Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Issa Rae, Offset, Jessica Alba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Selena Gomez, as well as Ariana DeBose.

Rowland was there both nights of the tour to cheer on her Destiny’s Child bandmate. The star of “Motivation” wore a metal armor, silver pants, and a fur jacket that matched on Friday.

On night two, Rowland wore a crop top with a dance design and big pants. “Last night, my sister was upon one She ROCKED IT! The end!” Rowland wrote on Sunday on her Instagram Story.

“Renaissance Woman,” Palmer Called A Set Of Photos She Posted On Instagram:

Palmer looked amazing in a black leather dress with no straps and a bejeweled jean jacket over it. She wore a silver choker with jewels, silver shoes, and silver hoops that matched. She put silver hair pieces to her ringlet curls to finish off the look.

“Renaissance Woman,” Palmer wrote as the description for a set of pictures she posted on Instagram. The star also posted a picture of herself and her family all dressed in black and silver.

At Beyoncé’s show, I enjoyed so much fun alongside my family. She is the artist of the millennium and a true star. We were moved and happy when we left,” Palmer wrote.

Ross looked like a disco ball when he went to the Renaissance show in a silver sequin dress. “She stated to wear silver,” she wrote in the captions of pictures from her night upon Instagram.

After 11 o’clock, Diana Ross Went On Stage To Say:

After 11 o’clock, Diana Ross came out on stage and said, “Hello, L.A.” Early Monday, rumors started to spread on X that the famous performer was going to be the surprise visitor at Bey’s birthday party. Those rumors turned off to be true when Ross took the stage to sing the smash hit “Love Hangover.”

She then led SoFi Stadium in singing “Happy Birthday,” though not prior to Beyoncé ran up to the stage to meet her and hug her as tears filled her eyes. “I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” she said while Bey mouthed “I love you.”

Before singing her song “Flaws as well as All,” Beyoncé gave an emotional birthday address to a sold-out crowd. In it, she thanked those who supported her, her family, as well as the initial members of the group Destiny’s Child, who broke a lot of records.

Alba As Well As Her Companion Kelly Sawyer Took Their Kids Out For A “Mom’s Night Out”:

“My heart is happy. “I’m so grateful; I’m trying to keep from cry,” she said while she fought aside tears. “I’m glad I’m still living. I’m glad to be up there. I’m happy to see your smiles when I look out the window.

I’m glad to be willing to give you all a safe place to talk. I’m thankful for music because it helps me heal, which in turn helps all of you heal.

The former “Black-ish” star additionally made it clear that she took part in the “mute challenge,” in which the crowd is supposed to be quiet when Beyoncé sings, “Look around, everybody upon mute,” during her rendition of “Energy.” Most of the people at the stop on Friday night did not comply.

Alba as well as her companion Kelly Sawyer took their kids out for a “mom’s night out.” She wrote on Instagram captions for show pictures, “Best night with my @kellysawyer and our baby girls Honor as well as Sawyer!”

Rae Shimmied Within A Video While Wearing A “Yoncé Chrome” Two Piece Set That Looked Like A Disco Ball:

In an Instagram video, Rae shimmied while wearing a “Yoncé Chrome” two-piece set that looked like a disco ball. Jenner shared a video of herself singing alongside Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, to the song “Diva.”

She then shouted out her mom, Tina Knowles, her father, Matthew Knowles, as well as her husband, Jay-Z. She also made a reference to her highly praised 2016 album, Lemonade.

“I’m grateful for each tear and each year. I’m glad I have children. I’m glad I have a husband. I’m thankful for everything bad that’s happened to us. I’m grateful that my handsome dad is here with us tonight.

I’m grateful for what he did and what he went through. I’m grateful for my mom, who is my lovely queen. I’m glad that we all possess the capacity to turn lemons into lemonade.”

Union And Wade Made The Trip A Family Affair By Bringing Their Daughters Kaavia James As Well As Zaya On The Tour:

“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, as well as LaTavia Robertson,” she said about Destiny’s Child. I’m glad that all of you have been alongside me since 1997.

I’m thankful for all of my flaws, stretch marks, and FUPAs. I’m glad to be here at the age of 42. I’m thankful for happiness as well as thank God for it. God, I thank you.”

Union as well as Wade made it a family event by taking their three children, Kaavia, James, and Zaya, with them on the trip. The “Bring It On” star looked amazing in a covered chain-link dress over a silver bikini the first night as well as a chain-link crop top and ripped pants the second.

On Monday, Beyoncé’s birthday, the famous people who came to see her on her Renaissance Tour are sure to come back for her third time at SoFi.

Beyoncé Played More Of Her Popular Songs From “Formation,” “Break My Soul,” “Savage,” And “Run The World”:

Most people hardly sat down on their stadium seats within Inglewood, California, for most of the night. Beyoncé could tell right away that the crowd was cheering for her. In return, she thanked him and said that many people in the crowd had “beautiful faces.”

Beyoncé sang more of her well-known songs from her albums “Formation,” “Break My Soul,” “Savage,” and “Run the World.” Other highlights encompassed a vogue dance lesson that kept the crowd entertained whereas she took each of her short breaks.

At the end of the show, Beyoncé flew again upon a glittering horse, but this time she was wearing a harness. Confetti fell from the stage. “I am grateful to you all for providing me a lot of energy tonight,” she said to the cheering crowd.

“I love all of you very much. I hope you enjoyed yourself as much as I did. Thank you for making such nice signs. I am grateful for your lovely closets. I really love you.”