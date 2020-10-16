Gabrielle Union Signs With Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners has signed Gabrielle Union.

The actress, producer, bestselling writer and activist is the most recent to affix the upstart administration firm, which launched in September below Peter Micelli and a gaggle of high-profile brokers from CAA, UTA and WME.

The transfer is unsurprising as Union, not too long ago named one in every of Time journal’s 100 most influential folks of the yr, has adopted her longtime CAA agent Dave Bugliari to the brand new agency. She stays a shopper of CAA, along with reps at The Lede Firm and legal professional Patti Felker of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Although Union is thought for movies like “Carry It On,” “Assume Like a Man,” “Dangerous Boys II” and the TV sequence “Being Mary Jane,” she has spent the previous two years constructing a major manufacturing portfolio at her banner I’ll Have One other.

The store is presently in growth on six sequence with patrons starting from Showtime to Apple to HBO Max. Union and growth head Holly Shakoor Fleischer goal to inform tales in an genuine method, centered round marginalized voices. The corporate has a first-look deal at Sony Footage Tv and develops movies within the studio, and streaming and unbiased areas.

Her 2017 e-book “We’re Going to Want Extra Wine: Tales That Are Humorous, Sophisticated, and True” was named a New York Instances bestseller. Impressed by the delivery of her daughter, Union printed her first youngsters’s e-book this yr, “Welcome to the Occasion.” She additionally not too long ago relaunched her haircare line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, for girls with textured hair, and is a co-founder within the natural youngsters’s snack meals firm, Bitsy’s.