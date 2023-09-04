Gadar 2 Ticket Sales For Day 24:

Sunny Deol’s new Hindi movie, Gadar 2, is still doing well at the box office. Since it came out on August 11, the movie has made more than $75 million worldwide in 22 days.

The movie is directed through Anil Sharma, and Utkarsh Sharma as well as Ameesha Patel play the main parts. Since it came out 22 days ago, Gadar 2 has made $77.9 million around the world. The movie made $4.9 million on its first day in India alone, making it the second best-opening Indian movie of 2023.

The top spot on the list goes to Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathan, which made $6.6 million in its first week in India. During the first week after Gadar 2 came out, there were full rooms at both single-screen and multiplex sites.

Gadar 2 Made $6.2 Million On August 15:

Gadar 2 made more money in one day on August 15 than it did on its first day, when it made $4.9 million. On August 15, the movie made a net of $6.2 million in India alone.

By the end of the first week, the movie had made a total of $40 million within India and $45 million around the world. Gadar 2 doesn’t have any new ideas or content. Its story and main characters are mostly there to bring back memories.

Still, Indian viewers ate up the movie like it was their own, and even after three weeks, the movie was still a big hit. Starting on Tuesday, the movie’s gross sales in India are getting closer and closer to $70 million.

Gadar 2 Storyline:

The movie is a follow-up to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was a big hit in 2001. Sunny Deol plays his famous role Tara Singh in Gadar 2, and Ameesha Patel plays his wife Sakeena. Their son Charanjeet Singh is played by Utkarsh Sharma.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie, which came out on August 11, has become a single of the biggest box office hits.

Gadar 2 is about Tara Singh’s trip to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet from the Pakistani Army. It takes place in 1971. Manish Wadhwa as well as Gaurav Chopra are also in Gadar 2.

In 22 Days, A Jailer Made More Than $70 Million:

Initially, the Rajinikanth movie did far better than Gadar 2, yet Gadar 2 is now doing better. In 22 days, Jailer made more than $70 million, and it made $76.6 million all over the world. The movie is doing well in countries outside of India. In 21 days, it made $47 million in India.

Akshay Kumar’s latest movie, in which Pankaj Tripathi as well as Yami Gautam played the main parts, did well for how much it was seen and how many sets it was on.

OMG 2 was only shown in a small number of theaters. This was partly because of the popularity of other big movies and partly because it was only shown to adults in India.

Viacom 18 Studios says that the movie has made a total of $21.1 million at the box office around the world. Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 has also not been easy. With just under Rs 20 crore from the subsequent weekend, the movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana has made Rs 85 crore in just 10 days.

Dream Girl 2 Ought To Easily Make More Than Rs 90 Crore Through The Time Jawan Comes Out:

Since it had a good start, the movie has done well at the box office. The movie made by Ekta Kapoor is about to join the Rs 100 crore club. It will do so in its third week.

Through the time Jawan comes out, the movie should have made well over Rs. 90 crore. This season, Dream Girl 2 is going to be the fifth 100 crore club hit in a row. This has never occurred before within history.