Gael Garcia Bernal, Nazanin Boniadi Starring in ‘Folks of the Guide’ – Variety

In right now’s movie information roundup, Gael García Bernal, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs are starring in “Folks of the Guide”; “Straightforward Does It” and “1 Interrogation” discover distribution; NewFilmmakers Los Angeles goes digital.

CASTINGS

“Mozart in the Jungle” star Gael García Bernal, Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland”) and Jason Isaacs are hooked up to the historic drama “Folks of the Guide” for Good Movies Collective.

The movie relies on the 2008 novel and New York Occasions bestseller from Geraldine Brooks a couple of guide conservator who involves Sarajevo to revive the Haggadah manuscript. The movie shall be helmed by Academy Award winner Danis Tanovic (“No Man’s Land”) from a script by Petter Skavlan (Kon Tiki).

Good Movies Collective has made a take care of upcoming “Morbius” director Daniel Espinosa (“Life,” “Secure Home”) to develop “The Execution” about the background to the 2018 homicide of Jamal Khashoggi, how it occurred, why it occurred and what occurred in the aftermath. Skavlan is hooked up to jot down. The information first reported by Deadline.

ACQUISITIONS

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the motion comedy “Straightforward Does It,” starring Linda Hamilton, Bryan Batt, and Dwight Henry, Variety has discovered completely.

Associated Tales

The movie, directed by Will Addison, shall be launched on demand on July 17. Ben Matheny and Matthew Paul Martinez painting small-town buddies who study of an inheritance of hidden loot in California and are stymied by Hamilton’s crime boss coming after therm via her daughter and private bounty hunter.

“Will’s propulsive street film is the dose of hilarious journey that audiences want this yr, and we look ahead to North American audiences taking the journey,” stated Tony Piantedosi of Gravitas Ventures.

Piantedosi negotiated the take care of Ben Matheny.

****

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S. rights to the crime drama, “1 Interrogation,” with a June 23 launch on DVD and VOD.

Dan Hewitt Owens produced, directed and stars. The film tells the story of a detective who has interrogated hundreds of criminals throughout his 40 years in the police interrogation unit.

“1 Interrogation” options an ensemble forged, together with Tom Arnold, Charidy Wronski, Sharon Garrison, and Danni Tamburro. Freestyle Digital Media’s Caleb Ward negotiated the take care of Kristi Kilday of KO Inventive.

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, In response to the COVID-19 disaster, is transferring its programming to digital platforms.

Powered by Seed&Spark’s digital movie competition platform, the NFMLA Month-to-month Movie Competition will now be offered nearly, as the very first movie competition to Launch the new Seed&Spark platform.

The primary all digital Fest will happen June 5-7 and can characteristic the line-ups of InFocus:Feminine Cinema and InFocus: Asian Cinema, two editions of NFMLA’s InFocus Initiative, which combats the lack of variety in media, in addition to different official picks from the March and April 2020 Month-to-month Movie Festivals that had been postponed on account of the COVID-19 shutdown.