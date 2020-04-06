Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event

Lady Gaga and advocacy group World Citizen have raised $35 million to battle the coronavirus and may launch a TV explicit that features Paul McCartney, Stevie Shock and Billie Eilish to battle the rising virus
2 hours in the past
Leisure
Lady Gaga and advocacy group World Citizen have raised $35 million to battle the coronavirus and may launch a TV explicit that features Paul McCartney, Stevie Shock and Billie Eilish to battle the rising virus
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment