General News

Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event

April 6, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

Lady Gaga and advocacy group World Citizen have raised $35 million to battle the coronavirus and may launch a TV explicit that features Paul McCartney, Stevie Shock and Billie Eilish to battle the rising virus



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment