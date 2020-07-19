Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has no moral right to continue as Union Minister, resign immediately: Congress

Jaipur: The Congress demanded his resignation on Sunday, accusing Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in a conspiracy to destabilize the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Congress leader and former Union Minister Ajay Maken said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the State Police has registered a case regarding the audio tapes of conversations of party MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain. Also Read – Political parties will suggest the date of Bihar assembly elections, know what is the opinion of the Election Commission

Maken said that Shekhawat does not have the moral right to continue in his post even for a minute and at the same time he should resign or else the central government should remove him. He said that Shekhawat should give a sample of his voice so that it can be known whether the voice which is in the audio tape is Gajendra Singh or not. Also Read – Why is the date of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan special, know what is the connection of BJP from August 5

Former Union Minister Maken said, “When Gajendra Singh’s name came up in the FIR, when his voice which is known by everyone, even those people have identified, then what is the justification that he is still a ministerial position in the Central Government?” Remain on? Does he have the right to still hold the post of Union Government minister? ” Also Read – Amidst the battle of Rajasthan, BJP said- We are seeing a fight in Congress, we have to do something at the right time

I heard that he is saying that the voice in the audiotape is not his but of another Gajendra Singh. If it is so, he should give his voice sample & step down from the post until the probe is completed: Congress leader Ajay Maken https://t.co/vXR0ufN5Sq – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Maken said, “The Congress party therefore demands that Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should either resign or be removed with immediate effect so that he cannot interfere in the investigation.” Maken said, “Why are the Delhi Police and Haryana Police preventing Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Visvendra Singh from taking voice samples.” He said that as much as you are stopping, it is definitely getting fixed in the minds of people that there is some kind of devotion inside it and it is their voice and it is slowly proving.

Former Union Minister Maken said, “Is the Central Government threatening the CBI because more big people are involved inside it. There is more leader inside it… and if this investigation will go up gradually, then I do not know where it will end, so is the CBI being threatened. ” Maken said, “Shouldn’t BJP tell us where this much black money is coming from?” So much money…. 30 crore..35 crore per MLA is being talked about… where is all this black money coming from and who is providing it. ”

Maken said that Shekhawat does not have the moral right to continue in his post even for a minute and at the same time he should resign or else the central government should remove him. He said that Shekhawat should give a sample of his voice so that it can be known whether the voice which is in the audio tape is Gajendra Singh or not.