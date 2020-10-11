Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Team on ‘Cleopatra’ for Paramount

Gal Gadot will commerce her lasso of reality for a golden crown, enjoying the legendary queen of Egypt in “Cleopatra,” a historic drama that may reunite the actress together with her “Surprise Girl” director Patty Jenkins.

Paramount Footage received the rights to the mission, reportedly beating out different suitors resembling Apple, Common, Warner Bros. and Netflix. Gadot will get an opportunity to place her mark on a task beforehand essayed by the likes of Claudette Colbert and Elizabeth Taylor, enjoying a lady who romanced Julius Caesar and Marc Antony and served because the final ruler of Egypt’s Ptolemaic Kingdom. Taylor’s model proved to be so expensive that twentieth Century Fox almost went bankrupt — hopefully this one can be much less lavish.

There have been a lot of Cleopatra initiatives kicking round Hollywood lately, together with a mission at Sony that at numerous factors was rumored to star Angelina Jolie and Woman Gaga. It’s unclear what’s going on with that mission.

Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”) will write the screenplay for the Gadot/Jenkins take.

Paramount Movement Image Group President Emma Watts and the studio’s chairman Jim Gianopulos reportedly pushed laborious to land “Cleopatra.” Watts, who joined the studio in June, has had a galvanic impact on the firm, the place insiders say she’s been encouraging her colleagues to get extra aggressive find splashy materials and urging them to suppose extra creatively about reinvigorating drained franchises.

Gadot is represented by WME and Jenkins is represented by CAA. The 2 are additionally collaborating on “Surprise Girl 1984,” the superhero sequel that’s anticipated to debut in December.

Deadline broke the information that Paramount had nabbed the mission.