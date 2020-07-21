Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Photo Has DC Fans Wondering If It’s A Justice League Reshoot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe is an ever altering place, and there is been a slew of fascinating updates over the previous few months. As Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed again amid international well being issues, Justice League‘s Snyder Lower will likely be accomplished and launched on HBO Max. Each tasks will see the return of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, though her most up-to-date photograph as Diana has followers considering that she may be taking part in reshoots for Justice League.