Galactic shoot’em up X-Morph: Defense comes as a free game to GOG for a limited time

The work of EXOR Studios combines the most traditional shooter action with tower-defense strategy.

GOG wants to give us more reasons to enjoy the sofa and hot chocolates in these winter days, and now it continues with this tonic by distributing a new free game. If you are fans of shoot’em up and you are fascinated by analytical strategy around tower-defense, X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition is your perfect title. And now you can claim it in the GOG store with zero cost.

You can claim X-Morph: Defense until December 29 at 3:00 p.m.Remember that these kinds of promotions, which are already common on the platform, have a limited duration. Therefore, it will be necessary for us to download this galactic experience within 48 hours, since on Wednesday December 29 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the opportunity will be over.

X-Morph: Defense turns the tables and puts us on the side of some aliens who invade Earth in search of resources for their community. As expected, humans will protect their planet tooth and nail, thus combining the speed of shoot’em up with the analytical capacity required in the tower-defense to attack and defend. In addition, GOG gives us the Complete Edition, so we have access to the base adventure, as well as the 4 DLC that have been released since the game’s launch in 2017.

If this is not enough for you, remember that GOG still saves more surprises during a Winter Sale where discounts on thousands of PC games are accompanied by express offers and free games Limited Time. Therefore, you can keep up to date with all the news of the GOG winter event if you frequently access the platform, as there are dozens of opportunities that can be taken advantage of.

More about: X-Morph: Defense, Free and GOG.