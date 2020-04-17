Galaxy S10 Lite vs S10e: Samsung’s new low-cost phone costs more than its old one

Scorching on the heels of Apple’s terribly fairly priced iPhone SE, Samsung has launched that its private “funds” mannequin of final yr’s flagship Galaxy S10 is available to purchase. Nonetheless with a $650 price tag, it might not fly off the cupboards.

Samsung describes the S10 Lite as “a software with tempo, storage and quite a few battery existence, alongside facet a pro-grade digicam, and delightful Infinity Present,” which is all true, nevertheless Samsung already reduce the price of its present S10 line when the Galaxy S20 launched. So instead of undercutting your entire line, it has a value that’s in fact larger than the Galaxy S10e. Proper right here’s how the telephones stack up:

To be taught this article in full, please click on on proper right here