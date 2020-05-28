Galaxy’s Edge’ VR Experience Coming From Lucasfilm in 2020 – Variety

Disney is hoping to lure Star Wars followers again to its theme parks — as soon as they’re allowed to reopen this summer time — with the help of a brand new virtual-reality expertise that extends the storylines encompassing the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

ILMxLab, Lucasfilm’s immersive leisure studio, introduced the event of “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge,” a brand new VR expertise, in collaboration with Fb’s Oculus Studios.

The title, slated to be launched later in 2020, will characteristic each “iconic” and new characters from the Star Wars universe, in keeping with ILMxLab. “Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” will embody a number of kinds of gameplay and varied issue settings, designed to enchantment to each informal followers and hardcore Star Wars buffs.

The VR expertise takes place in the time between “Star Wars: The Final Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on the planet of Batuu. It’s set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the brand new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

With the brand new virtual-reality expertise, “our visitors can immerse themselves in these tales each inside and out of doors our parks,” stated Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering inventive govt.

Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLab executive-in-charge, stated the forthcoming VR journey “not solely speaks to the promise of linked and complementary experiences by extending the lore round Black Spire Outpost, it represents one other significant step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyliving, the place you’re inside a world making consequential decisions that drive your expertise ahead.”

(Pictured above: Idea artwork of the Batuu panorama in “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” VR)