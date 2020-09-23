Gale Sayers, the Corridor of Fame NFL runningback whose friendship with Chicago Bears teammate Brian Piccolo was memorialized within the 1971 TV film “Brian’s Tune,” has died on the age of 77.

In keeping with the Related Press, which confirmed his dying via the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame, family of Sayers confirmed that he suffered from dementia in recent times.

Sayers performed seven seasons for the Bears from 1965 to 1971, and was extensively considered the perfect rusher of his period. “His days on the high of his recreation have been numbered, however there was a magic about him that also units him aside from the opposite nice runningbacks in professional soccer,” wrote Purple Smith, the Pulitzer Prize-winning sports activities journalist. “He wasn’t a bruiser like Jimmy Brown, however he might slice via the center like a heat knife via butter, and when he took a pitchout and peeled across the nook, he was essentially the most thrilling factor in professional soccer.”

In “Brian’s Tune,” which aired as an “ABC Film of the Week,” Sayers was performed by Billy Dee Williams, who starred reverse James Caan as Piccolo. The movie was primarily based on Sayers’ autobiography “I Am Third,” and helped launch the careers of each actors.

The film documented the friendship between the 2 gamers, who initially competed for the Bears beginning runningback job, then later shared a backfield when Piccolo was moved to fullback. Piccolo, who was white, would assist Sayers, who was Black, rehab from a critical damage in 1968. Their friendship would proceed via Piccolo’s dying from most cancers in 1970.

Williams wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “My coronary heart is damaged over the lack of my expensive good friend, Gale Sayers. Portraying Gale in ‘Brian’s Tune’ was a real honor and one of many nightlights of my profession. He was a unprecedented human being with the the kindest coronary heart. My sincerest condolences to his household.”