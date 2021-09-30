Gallardo, a club legend, a selection coach and the surprise: the candidates to replace Koeman in Barcelona

Marcelo Gallardo, Xavi Hernández, Roberto Martínez and Andrea Pirlo, candidates for the Barcelona bench

Nothing is the same in Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi. When it seemed that the Argentine star was going to continue wearing the number 10 shirt of the culé team, the financial situation caused his abrupt farewell through tears. Once the Rosario moved his magic to Paris, and given the impossibility of having large amounts of money to achieve large hires, the Blaugrana team had to settle for forming a squad with good footballers such as Memphis Depay, Eric García and even himself Sergio Agüero, who still could not make his presentation due to an injury.

Despite being undefeated in the Spanish league – he achieved three wins and the same number of draws -, the bad start in the group stage of the Champions League generated an internal revolution in the institution chaired by Joan Laporta. The defeats against Bayern Munich (0-3) at the Camp Nou and against Benfica in Portugal (0-3) were a hard blow for the coach Ronald Koeman, questioned by fans and by the club’s leadership.

Faced with this scenario, the Catalan press announced that Laporta himself would be considering the possibility of dispensing with the services of the Dutch DT. In the event that Barcelona decides to fire Koeman, it will not do so now, but will wait until after next weekend’s duel against Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano and will take advantage of the FIFA World Cup qualifying lead time to announce changes in the leadership of the professional roster.

Among the candidates to replace the former technical director of the Netherlands team and who shone in his time as a player in the Blaugrana team, one of the candidates would be Marcelo Gallardo. As indicated by the Catalan chain RAC1, the name of the Doll it would be in Laporta’s folder as one of the possible substitutes.

Gallardo, again in the sights of Barcelona (EFE)



It is important to remember that Gallardo has a contract with the Millionaire until December 31 of this year and that he was already in the orbit of Barça when at the beginning of 2020 Ernesto Valverde was fired. Finally, as River’s coach had already started the preseason with his team, he gave up leaving the Argentine institution to join one of the powerful soccer players in Europe.

In addition to the coach twice champion of the Copa Libertadores with River, there is a young coach with a historical past at Barcelona who could also return to the club where he trained and became a legend. Xavi Hernandez, part of the squad that shone from the hand of Pep Guardiola along with Messi, Iniesta and company, is a fixed number in the list of possible replacements the Koeman.

As indicated Sports world and Sport, Laporta would have already lifted the “block” to the former No. 6 of the first team, which was one of the bastions of the campaign for president of Víctor Font, the main rival among the candidates of the current head of the institution. Xavi renewed his contract at Al-Sadd in Qatar until June 2023, but he could leave his bond for free if an offer comes from Barcelona.

Despite having achieved 66% of the points since his arrival, Koeman is questioned at Barcelona (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

The third option would be the Spanish Robert Martínez, today in charge of the best team in the world according to the FIFA ranking. The 48-year-old coach of Belgium led Swansea, Wigan and Everton before joining the Belgian team in 2016. Under his tenure, the team that has a generation of great footballers like Romelo Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, took the podium at the last World Cup in Russia 2018 and reached the quarterfinals at the European Championship that was played this year.

Finally, the surprise on the list would be Andrea Pirlo. The historic Milan and Juventus midfielder has just completed his first great experience as head coach. Last season he was in charge of the squad of the Old lady, but despite winning the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, not revalidating the Serie A title and having an irregular performance in the Champions League led to his non-continuity on the bench.

Pirlo’s option would be the most direct for Laporta and the Barcelona board, since if they decide to dismiss Koeman in the coming weeks, he is the only one of the variables that is free to assume the position without interference because he is free.

Despite having reaped 66 percent of the points since he arrived at the Catalan club, the fate of the Netherlands coach seems not to be sitting on the bench at the Camp Nou.

