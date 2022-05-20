Gallardo against everyone: from anger over market rumors to the firm stance by those summoned from River to the Argentine team

Marcelo Gallardo expressed his joy for him great triumph by 4 to 0 of River Plate against Colo Colo, which allowed him to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as the leader in his group and with a date in advance. Nevertheless, the Doll showed his anger at market rumors, in relation to a hypothetical departure of Nicolás De La Cruz and the possible replacements of Julián Álvarezwho at the end of the next phase must join Manchester City in England.

“I understand the position, but they are very specific issues. The Julián case is a necessity that is not going to be easy, then I think that the team itself is well formed, we are not going to do anything crazy. I have no names, Julián is leaving us, what are we going to bring, a kinesiologist? No, we are going to try to bring forwards. If I don’t say it, it’s because I don’t have it, otherwise I would tell you.” The millionaire coach replied, dazed.

Earlier, he had answered with some discomfort a query about the future of Nicholas De La Cruzwho was mentioned would be postponing his renewal with the club because he would have planned to emigrate in the transfer market that will open next month. “What question. The truth is that… look, it’s a position that the directors are clearly managing with De La Cruz. It’s all like… there is a good predisposition on both sides, so let’s not make a hasty decision. You ask me about other cases, when the time comes we will act, but for your information there is a very good predisposition on both sides, ”he said.

In another passage from the press conference held at the Monumental stadium, Marcelo Gallardo was direct when asked by a journalist about the summoned Julián Álvarez and Franco Armani to the national team Argentina, which will face the Finalissima against its pair from Italy next Wednesday, June 1 at Wembley Stadium. The query was due to the rumor that the footballers they would already have the tickets to travel this Monday, May 23, two days before the last game that River Plate will have for Copa Libertadores against Alianza Lima at home. “Nerd. I don’t know what information you have. We still have a game to play, it’s up to us. After the 25th, obviously they would be released to travel, but we are not aware that they have tickets. If we have a game to play ”, was the categorical phrase with which the Doll cut off the subject.

Meanwhile, also asked for “coherence” and “not lying to people” with the names who are running as potential candidates for replace Julian Alvarez: “It is latent that Julián is the player to leave in July, but it is not easy either. To those who think and believe that it is easy to replace a great figure like Julián, I invite you to Ezeiza’s office to see if those players that everyone is waiting for are available. You have to be consistent with what you say. The market is very difficult and also for top players wanting to come to Argentine soccer. You have to be consistent and calm when speaking. We are going to try to bring in a senior figure to give us chances because a great player is going to leave us, but there is no need to lie to people or heal for the sake of healing. They must be realistic. We will make the effort with the leaders to see what the options are”, he attacked.

Other outstanding phrases of Marcelo Gallardo:

“If we were irregular in the semester, it was always recognizing that our search is what identifies us. It was a key match, with our people to qualify after last week’s match (defeat and elimination with Tigre from the League Cup). The team recovered from a very good opponent. We were more precise and vertical and that allowed us to win very comfortably. The result could have been greater. We greatly outperformed them.”

“Being classified predisposes you well for what is to come. Classifying first is not easy because of the quality of the teams that exist. We achieved it with a game pending and that gives you peace of mind. Now we have the possibility of adding more points at home that will give us the chance to be among the best first”.

“The transfer market is not a current problem. It has always happened to us that our dates with the European markets are different and while they have the possibility of arming themselves, it grabs us in full competition. It has always been a difficulty, but we have to try to solve it in the best way with the will of the footballers we have, who in many cases have decided to stay despite the offers”.

“First we are going to enforce the values ​​that we believe are logical for the market. In any case, if the player has the possibility of bringing an offer and has the will to leave, I have never closed the doors to anyone. I never refused to continue developing his sports and economic career outside our country or in another institution. We have to be calm because what is coming is little time for maneuver. We must be balanced and see what the options will be.”

“Besides, we quickly played the round of 16 and no player is going to want to leave before the round of 16. In that I was clear with everyone: beyond the last minute offers, we compete and I want players who have their heads in the round of 16. We talk about all this internally, with each player who has a particular situation. And besides, I always find out before you (through the journalists) if a player wants to leave. We will try to continue like this and not suffer when the markets open.”

“It is not easy to sustain yourself for so many years with that level of competitiveness. Sometimes some things are naturalized that are not easy. A new classification to the second round and that we have the opportunity to see again if we can be a team that fights for the Cup. That is what the rivals show you when they talk about you and prepare each match. That is a merit earned from so many years of continuity. That’s good, but it doesn’t make us win games”.

