Gallardo, from the energetic indications from the bank to the sentence about his future at River: “Today I am not in a position to evaluate it”

“We took advantage of Newell’s slump in the second half to win.” In this way, Marcelo Gallardo summarized the great game that River Plate played in Rosario against Newell’s, with a 4 to 1 victory. The Millionaire’s coach acknowledged that his team took advantage “The downturn” of Newell’s in the complement “to be able to win”, in reference to the fact that they could “play better” after the “fast pace” that the rival raised in the first period “which was very uncomfortable”.

“We take advantage of Newell’s slowed down a bit in the second period, after a first in which he played very quickly. Because we understood that this could not be sustained throughout the game “, exposed in statements to the press.

“Thus, with the errors that we corrected and with the changes that we made to refresh the team, we improved in the second half and we were able to win a game that had been very difficult ”, added the Doll, who in turn highlighted the work of forward Julián Alvarez, who scored two goals and provided another pair of assists. “He had a very good night. He is a young man who always caught our attention and because of his age (21 years old), he also has ups and downs “, he indicated. In addition, he acknowledged that his managers played “uncomfortable in the first half because they could not have control of the game” as a result of “Newell’s was very fast.”

“Although we started winning, it became very complicated for us, more when they were able to draw and began to play better, but then we improved we achieved a fair success,” continued Gallardo, who also he referred to the “promissory note” what does he have for not having been able to win a local league. “I do not have that pending account. I want to win, but if we don’t, it’s not a failure for me because we tried. As long as we have the possibility, it does not matter if it is given to us or not. The important thing is that we try. The floor does not move me, if I have that desire to win like everyone else, I will not hide it “, he claimed.

Meanwhile, on the closing of the interview with TNT Sports, warned that “At this moment” is not “in a position to assess” what will happen to his future next year, as his contract will end in December.

“I still haven’t got it figured out. I will enjoy this time, with a busy head as it has me now trying to form the best possible team to see if we can win this league once and for all. I have the energy in trying to improve on this. I try not to think about what is going to happen at the end of the year because It saves me from a great mental expense. That takes a lot of energy from me and I prefer to use it in trying to train a team that always demands and looking for the return to win ”, he concluded.

VERY ENERGY, THIS IS HOW THE MARCELO GALLARDO PARTY LIVED:

