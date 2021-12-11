Gallardo, more euphoric than ever at the River Plate party for the “Eternal Cup”: the songs with the fans and a special request

Marcelo Gallardo was the one who put the end to a historic day of River Plate, which he celebrated with a caravan from the Obelisk and then in the Monumental the Libertadores won against Boca Juniors in 2018. The celebrations for the third anniversary of the “Eternal Cup” had the words of the players who were part of that definition in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, the leaders and the color of the almost 60 thousand souls who witnessed it at the Millionaire stadium.

Musical groups, party favors and lots of pyrotechnics accompanied the party put on by the people who came in large numbers early. Entire families and many children enjoyed a day that was marked for eternity in the River Plate fans. The icing on the cake for the emotional day was given to him by the Doll, who was more euphoric than ever.

First he was moved when he heard the ovation of the public, then he was encouraged to sing several court hits and finally he left a reflection with a very special request for all the fans. “Feel in your heart that we won the most beautiful final in the world. And that is a reality and it will be a reality every December 9 for the rest of our lives “, said the 45-year-old coach who has just announced his continuity at River Plate for one more season.

“Goodnight everyone. Thanks for much love”, were the first words he said, until he gave way to the chant of the fans. After a moment, he jumped out of his chair and was carried away by the moment. “I carry you inside my heart, thank you for that joy of beating Boca to be champion. River, River I love you, I take you here inside my heart … “, he sang with great emotion. “They wanted me to sing, they forced me to sing”he joked. And there was more. The Doll once again left a few minutes for the fans to rave about the classic “Take it, give it to me, the one who does not jump died in Madrid”, and the “A minute of silence, for Boca who is dead.”

Matías Martin, one of the presenters of the party, asked him about the previous signs of that historic day, but Gallardo wanted to address the fans in another way. “First of all good night. They wanted to make me sing and they made me sing. Thank you for so much affection, for so much love, for accompanying me. Today is really your day, it is a day for the fans who can give themselves the pleasure of celebrating a unique victory. It is a pleasure to be here with you ”.

“The feeling of that game is that life puts you to the test, many challenges ahead of you. The feeling that after living a week, a month that was really intense, that made us all vibrate in a very special way. End up…”, Gallardo breaks down and interrupts his statement. At that moment, he thinks and then makes a special request to the fans and generates the most emotional moment of the night. Also, of course, shoot laughter and a clear dart at the longtime rival.

“I just want to say something to you so that you can continue to enjoy this moment. I am not here to answer questions but to try to invite you for 30 seconds to accompany me and travel with me, that they close their eyes for 30 seconds and imagine, because life and football put us to the test, if we had lost that game. Close your eyes Imagine if it had happened to us. The pain that we would be feeling at this moment ”.

The surprise was total. Even from the footballers and leaders themselves. And the Doll continued: “Now, open your eyes and look around you, see, vibrate and feel in your heart that we won the most beautiful final in the world. And that is a reality and it is going to be a reality every December 9 for the rest of our lives. We are going to enjoy this December 9 forever, thank you very much. The heart will make us beat every December 9 of our lives, I want to thank you for so much love and so much affection. Thank you very much from the heart. Look at each other and let’s enjoy it because it will be unique and eternal ”.

Thus ended an unrepeatable and very emotional party for all River Plate fans. Always, hand in hand with its maximum leader, Marcelo Gallardo.

