Gallardo suspended the conference after River Plate’s defeat against Godoy Cruz and Enzo Pérez set off the alarms

This is how Marcelo Gallardo experienced River Plate’s defeat against Godoy Cruz at the Monumental.

River Plate suffered a setback at home again and remains very far from the top positions in the Professional League. The millionaire fell 2-0 to Godoy Cruz and Marcelo Gallardo does not seem to find the direction of the team, which reached his fourth consecutive game (adding Copa Libertadores, where he was eliminated in the round of 16 against Vélez Sarsfield) no wins.

Annoyed by the performance of his team, which ended with an insult to the referee Nicolás Lamolina that earned him the expulsion in the end, the Doll decided to suspend the press conference.

is the second time in a row in the tournament that the 46-year-old coach decide to keep quiet after a match. The previous time was in the loss to Huracán last week at Parque de Los Patricios.

“I have the balls to throw myself asshole!” The Doll said to the match judge’s face, who expelled him immediately. However, the Millionaire’s coach challenged him and he stayed on the field for several more minutes.

Marcelo Gallardo’s insult to referee Nicolás Lamolina that earned him the expulsion.

Marcelo Gallardo’s anger was due to the expulsion of Rodrigo Aliendroat the request of the VAR, in the 90th minute. Also for the few minutes of addition, in his opinion, that Nicolás Lamolina gave, of weak work.

Because during the match, River Plate was helped by the expulsion of visiting defender Gianluca Ferrariwhich Lamolina decreed after showing him two yellow cards in consecutive actions with which the VAR could not intervene, when the first one did not merit because there had been no infraction.

And previously, for an intentional handball when cautioned and also for a strong infringement, River Plate defender Leandro González Pirez had not been expelled, when for either of these two actions it was appropriate to do it.

Enzo Pérez finished the game with a soreness in his right hamstring and this Monday he will undergo tests to confirm the degree of injury (Fotobaires)

But the bad news does not end there in River Plate, that Enzo Pérez set off the alarms when leaving the Monumental stadium with a muscular discomfort. The Mendoza captain, who played the 90 minutes, felt a pain in the right hamstring and this Monday he will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury.

The squad led by Marcelo Gallardo will return to work this Monday at the River Camp, from 4:00 p.m., behind closed doors. River Plate ranks 15th of the table with eight units, product of two wins, two draws and three losses, seven units from the pointer Newell’s Old Boys (15). On the next date the Millionaire will visit Vélez Sarsfield, on Sunday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m.

However, before facing his commitment to the 16th final of the Argentine Cup against Barracas Central. Looking ahead to this match, which will be played on Wednesday, July 13 at the La Pedrera Stadium in Villa Mercedes, in San Luis starting at 9:30 p.m., Enzo Pérez would be almost ruled out. The winner of this matchup will play in the round of 16 with Defensa y Justicia, which eliminated Argentinos Juniors 1-0.

