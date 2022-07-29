Galtier deepens his method at PSG: he separated another figure from the squad

German defender Thilo Kehrer was marginalized and trained with those who are expendable (Photo: Reuters)

Paris Saint Germain He is just a few hours away from starting his official season with a final against Nantes. However, the formation of the squad is in full process at the hands of the brand new coach Christophe Galtier. The new driver had announced his decision to considerably reduce the number of professionals and even relegated five figures from the tour of Japan in a decision that generated noise due to the size of marginalized footballers. But his task did not end there: separated the German defender Thilo Kehrer during the last hours.

From the beginning of the new process, the versions already indicated that the sports director Luis Campos and Galtier were going to divide the working groups with the idea of ​​marking the differences between those who were considered and those who were not. That also sought the intention of breaking any will to remain “in their comfort”, as President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi mentioned some time ago.

“Whoever wants to stay in his comfort zone, whoever doesn’t want to fight, will stay aside. PSG’s position is clear: players who are not part of the project will have to leave. Some took advantage of the situation, now it’s over, ”the club leader raised indignantly at the time in a note with The Parisian.

Galtier’s arrival served to mark that line of conduct. A technician without concessions who from the first day warned that he was going to purge the squad and that he imposed clear rules of coexistence. The first step in the planning was done when he stepped off the plane to Japan to Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Rafinha.

It is almost a fact that Thilo Kehrer will not travel to Israel for the Super Cup (Photo: Reuters)

The return to France during the last hours did not change the methods and even deepened them. The five “undesirables” – as the local press catalogs the marginalized – who were left out of the pre-season tour of Asia trained in a separate group from the professionals and at a different time.

The surprise came when Kehrer joined this segmentation of the marginalized, according to the newspaper The Parisian. The 25-year-old German defender, who arrived at the club in 2018 from Schalke 04, worked with that group made up of marginalized and mostly “young professionals”.

The footballer of the German national team He has a contract until mid-2023 and he was even one of those who was on tour in Japan. The return to the country put him at the exit door, to such an extent that Monchi already scored him at the top of the list of the Sevilla looking for substitutes for Jules Kounde after his transfer to Barcelona, ​​according to the media Relief.

The recent outcast didn’t get on this Friday to the plane that will take the team to Israel to face Nantes on Sunday in the definition of the French Super Cup in the Bloomfield Stadium from Tel Aviv from 3:00 p.m. (Argentine time). Neither did the other five relegated nor Hugo Equipment, one of the three signings. Yes he did instead, Nordi Mukiele the defender who signed days ago.

“I am demanding, I like to work, but above all I like the players to be happy. Through our work and our relationship, I want a happy locker room. For that I think we have to reduce the workforce, we talk about it a lot with the management. You can’t have a whole season of players who barely play. they are unhappy We will make sure to find the right size ”, Galtier had announced in his first hours as DT.

The reality is that with these six changes to the workforce, the list of professionals was also reduced thanks to the departures of Xavi Simons (PSV from the Netherlands), Alphonse Areola (England’s West Ham), Colin grew up (on loan to Racing Club de Strasbourg) and Angel Di Maria (free to Juventus of Italy).

However, it must be taken into account that the technical office has also signed the Portuguese midfielder so far Vitinhathe defender Mukiele and the attacker Ekitiké. In addition to the return after the transfer of him in Sporting Lisbon of the Spanish attacker paul sarabia, who would have generated good feelings in the coaching staff during his time in Japan. All this without counting the increasingly strong rumor of a possible hiring on loan of the midfielder Renato Sanches.

“We have 26 or 27 players apart from the goalkeepers, it’s huge. We will come out of this season with 21 outfield players and some youngsters.”the DT had announced, leaving the door open for the list of marginalized to be bigger and bigger.

The footballer of the German team is in Sevilla’s plans (Photo: Reuters)

