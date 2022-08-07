Galtier’s secrets at PSG: why he imposed new rules, his view of the “undesirables” and the link with the stars

Christophe Galtier arrived at PSG and imposed changes in the conviction of the squad (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The arrival of Christophe Galtier al PSG generated much controversy in the world of football. It is that after the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettinoand while rumors placed Zinedine Zidane As a replacement for the Argentine, the one who finally landed to take the place of coach left vacant by the former Tottenham was a Frenchman with little international experience but who had made history in France at the hands of the humble Lille.

The decision of the Qatari group that commands the destinies of the club to bring the Portuguese Louis Fields as sports director he opened the door of Paris Saint Germain to Galtier. And with it, that of a series of elections that had a direct impact on the confirmation of the new squad that will seek, once and for all, to consecrate itself to the ultimate goal: the Champions League.

One of the focuses that the French press made with the arrival of the new DT was to talk about new rules for the locker room related to the use of cell phones and coexistence. In an extensive interview with the daily The ParisianGaltier himself referred to the standards. “I, at the group level, speak only in French. This does not prevent me from asking my staff and translating certain things to avoid misunderstandings. But there is no obligation to speak French in the locker room. There are Argentines, Portuguese, Spaniards… Why would they speak French?”said.

In addition, he also took the opportunity to clarify the methodology for using the telephone during meals shared between the group of players and the technical staff. “I also heard that I ban phones at the table. It’s false! I only ask that you cut the bells and do not answer at the table. But I do not forbid them to watch a football match live anyway or receive an urgent call. In this case, they make a signal and isolate themselves, there is no problem”.

The sports newspaper had remarked several weeks ago that the Campos-Galtier duo established that players eat breakfast every morning and preferably have lunch together. Anyone who is late for said activity will be asked to return home.

Paredes, one of the players who could leave the Parisian team

“We have established rules for time slots, shared breakfast and lunch. But there are no police to monitor your every coming and going. It is normal. We spend a lot of time together, in hotels or at Camp des Loges (training center), you just have to establish a few principles to make it pleasant. The same for schedules: everyone has to be on time, otherwise it creates incidents that can disturb. Out of respect for the people who arrive on time, I arrive on time, that is the basis, “clarified the DT.

Another of the aspects that marked the new era that was launched in PSG is the list of players “undesirables” that established the sports management together with the coach with the aim of purging the campus. Of that list, they were part, for example, Angel Di Mariawho finally did not renew with the club and went to play for Juventus, from Italy, or the cases of other Argentines such as Leandro Paredes o Mauro Icardiy Gueye o Dialloamong several more.

“Are you aware of this name? We are talking about international players, players who can go to the World Cup. No, they are not undesirable!”Galtier clarified about the label that promoted so much The team like Le Parisien in France.

“There is a desire on the part of the management to change things, to have a renewal. And in that context, we can’t just stack the players every time a new coach arrives. In the end, that makes sessions with 27, 28 elements. It is difficult to work, difficult for the entire squad but more so for those who are going to have very little playing time, believe me, on a human level nothing was easy. But I wanted to be frank and direct and, with Luis, speak quickly with the players so that they have time to look back, reflect on the situation and not blame us, a few days before the end of the market. , for not having told them anything. Was I wrong or correct? Only the future will tell, ”he added about the profound changes that have been made since the new driving.

Finally, the new coach also made reference to his relationship with Messi and the intention of being able to combine all the stars on the pitch. Galtier highlighted the good form in which the players arrived from the holidays. “I’m not trying to put them in my pocket, that would be very reductive compared to what they are. Whether it’s with Sergio (Ramos), Neymar, Messi or even Kylian (Mbappé), I try to be as natural as possible, and if they come naturally to me, the better.. But we don’t put these players in the pocket,” he expressed.

“When you have a world-class player, you don’t think, you put him on the field and then you coordinate. I know from recently reviewing their matches that they were awfully good together at the end of last season. Why wouldn’t they be again? ”, concluded the DT, implying that the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio will be the base of the attack of this new version of the powerful team from Paris.

The trio that Galtier wants to promote on his arrival at PSG (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

